We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!

You don't need to be a Prime member to get this great discount, and we actually covered it on Monday – a day before Prime Day 2 started. This is pretty fantastic seeing as the Apple Watch Series 8 only went on sale last month.

On the spec sheet, the Apple Watch Series 8 is pretty much the same as the Apple Watch Series 7, with a couple new features (a skin temperature sensor and a brand new crash detection feature), but to see a price reduction on a brand new Apple product weeks after it gets released is a new one on us. We've also seen similar deals on the new Apple Watch over at Walmart and Best Buy, but at the time of writing, Amazon is the only place to get this cracking Prime Day Apple Watch 8 deal.

We've also found the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal below. Want a broader look at all the Apple Watch Amazon Prime deals? We've got you covered.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: We're pretty shocked to see a decent deal on the brand new Apple Watch Series 8, seeing as it only went on sale on 16 September. And you don't actually need to be a Prime member to get this Starlight model (the deal is applicable to the red model).



(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS, 45mm): $388 $309 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $79: If you don't care about the skin temperature and crash detection features that comes with the 8, and you want the bigger 45mm model, you can get the midnight version of the Apple Watch 7 for just $309.



If you're still eager for more Apple deals, go straight to our Apple Amazon sale (opens in new tab) hub, which has details of discounts across a range of devices.

