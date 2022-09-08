Forget the AirPods Pro 2 - original AirPods Pro deal sees fantastic price drop

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

Get $70 off the premium Apple tech.

A product shot of different Apple Airpods models on a colourful background with the words big savings
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

Last night, Apple revealed the long awaited AirPods Pro 2, which means now is a great time to grab a slightly older model at a lower price. Right now, Amazon has the original AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, down from $249 (opens in new tab) – that's a huge $70 off. 

Apple now has a number of AirPods models in its arsenal, but whichever generation you go for, you're guaranteed a premium listening experience. In the UK? You can get UK get first £50 off first generation AirPods Pro, now just £180 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $179.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70: This excellent saving sees the ever-popular AirPods Pro with a 28 per-cent price drop. It even includes the Magsafe charging case, meaning you can wirelessly charge up your buds with ease.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple AirPods Pro £239 £189.00 at Amazon
 (opens in new tab)Save £50: With a saving of over 20 per-cent, UK buyers can get their own great AirPods Pro discount from Amazon. The deal includes the Magsafe charging case too, so grab yourself a bargain whilst the sale is still active. 

If the AirPods Pro are still a bit pricey for you, check out some other great savings on the older models below. 

AirPods 3rd Generation $179 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $29: With spatial audio features and up to 30 hours of play time, the 3rd generation wearables are a great investment for any music lover. Especially with a 16 per-cent saving from Amazon.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
AirPods 2nd Generation $159 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $59: Despite being the slightly older model of the bunch, the 2nd Gen AirPods are still renowned for their quality and build. This deal also includes the wired charging case.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you're based outside the US or the UK, you can check for the best deals on the Apple AirPods Pro in your region below.

Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and is the newest member of the CB team. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and makeup artist of nearly eight years and regularly attends events and photoshoots as both a guest and attendee, so if she isn’t in the office she’s most likely in the woods dressed as a fictional character.

