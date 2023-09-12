Aldi’s bold new billboard could ruffle some feathers

Aldi has recently rolled out a new billboard that takes shots at the Peri-Peri chicken restaurant Nando's. Parking its portable billboard outside of one of the chain's restaurants, the ad shamelessly flexes Aldi's new piri piri range, coming for the restaurant right on its home turf.

Aldi's no stranger to ruffling the feathers of its competition, but this move is certainly a bold way to take on its culinary rivals. For more traffic-stopping billboards, check out our collection of the best billboard advertising campaigns.

Who saves money on a peri-mazing dinner? Nan does. pic.twitter.com/YkBxruDtfESeptember 8, 2023 See more

The punny digital billboard features text reading "Nan goes to Aldi for her piri piri chicken," while a wholesome apron-clad grandmother shows off her poultry-based wares. The cheeky ad displays the supermarket's bargain prices and is fixed to a truck – perhaps so that Aldi can make a speedy escape after coming for Nando's brand.

"Who saves money on a peri-mazing dinner? Nan does," Aldi tweeted. While the pun here arguably a little less successful, that hadn't stopped X users chiming in with their own piri piri puns. "I call fowl," one user commented, while another simply added, "Peri good!" (Have these guys tried stand-up?)

This isn't the first time that Aldi has been bold with its billboards – it performed a similar stunt last year, in the midst of the fabled Cuthbert the Caterpillar controversy with Marks and Spencer's, as seen in the tweet below.

Where else would we announce it? #CuthBack pic.twitter.com/DWOJzBceoLJune 1, 2022 See more

We love a brand war here at Creative Bloq and Aldi certainly seems to be enjoying bringing that battle to its rivals recently. For more billboard designs that we love, check out AA's Street Fighter billboard, and McDonald's ingenious minimalist billboard ad.