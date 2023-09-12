Aldi’s bold new billboard could ruffle some feathers

By Natalie Fear
published

Adding Nando’s to its list of rivals.

Aldi billboard outside of a Nando's restaurant
(Image credit: Aldi Stores UK)

Aldi has recently rolled out a new billboard that takes shots at the Peri-Peri chicken restaurant Nando's. Parking its portable billboard outside of one of the chain's restaurants, the ad shamelessly flexes Aldi's new piri piri range, coming for the restaurant right on its home turf. 

Aldi's no stranger to ruffling the feathers of its competition, but this move is certainly a bold way to take on its culinary rivals. For more traffic-stopping billboards, check out our collection of the best billboard advertising campaigns. 

See more

The punny digital billboard features text reading "Nan goes to Aldi for her piri piri chicken," while a wholesome apron-clad grandmother shows off her poultry-based wares. The cheeky ad displays the supermarket's bargain prices and is fixed to a truck – perhaps so that Aldi can make a speedy escape after coming for Nando's brand.

"Who saves money on a peri-mazing dinner? Nan does," Aldi tweeted. While the pun here arguably a little less successful, that hadn't stopped X users chiming in with their own piri piri puns. "I call fowl," one user commented, while another simply added, "Peri good!" (Have these guys tried stand-up?)

This isn't the first time that Aldi has been bold with its billboards – it performed a similar stunt last year, in the midst of the fabled Cuthbert the Caterpillar controversy with Marks and Spencer's, as seen in the tweet below. 

See more

We love a brand war here at Creative Bloq and Aldi certainly seems to be enjoying bringing that battle to its rivals recently. For more billboard designs that we love, check out AA's Street Fighter billboard, and McDonald's ingenious minimalist billboard ad.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles