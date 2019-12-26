Amazing 15" MacBook Pro deal: Save up to £520 in the Amazon Boxing Day sale

The Boxing Day sales kicked off today, and they're off to an impressive start. This MacBook Pro deal from Amazon may be for an older product, but it's hard to pass up such a great saving on what is still a brilliant Apple laptop, which should satisfy the needs of all but the most power-intensive apps.
Amazon has the Apple MacBook Pro (2018) 15-inch with either 256 GB or 512 GB SSD storage for £1,899 or £2,179 - that's a saving of £450 and £520 respectively. Very decent, we think you'll agree.
Released just over a year ago, the 2018 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops you can buy, only superseded by the more recent MacBook Pro refresh, which is significantly more expensive.
This 2018 model comes with a 6-core, 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, Apple's brilliant Retina display featuring True Tone technology, the customisable Touch Bar and Touch ID, 4GB of video memory and four USB-C ports.
So there's enough power, connections, a great screen, and functionality for any aspiring creative professional.
Be sure to take a look at our pick of the best cheap Apple products deals for iPads, Pencils, iMac and MacBook Pros currently available.
Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar (2018) | 512 GB or 256 GB:
£2,699 £2,179 or £1,899
Save £520 or £450 : If you're in the market for a new laptop, this 15" MacBook Pro is one of the best money can buy. And right now it's at a price we doubt will be beaten any time soon so hurry if you don't want to miss out. View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 15" at Best Buy
Over in the US, Best Buy has some top offers on a load of Apple products, the best of which we think is this MacBook Pro - 15" Display with Touch Bar, Intel Core i9, 32GB Memory and a 1TB SSD for just $2799.99, a saving of $1,000. You'll need to be a member to get this deal (it's free, takes a few seconds to sign up).View Deal