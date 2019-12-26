Amazing 15" MacBook Pro deal: Save up to £520 in the Amazon Boxing Day sale

The Boxing Day sales kicked off today, and they're off to an impressive start. This MacBook Pro deal from Amazon may be for an older product, but it's hard to pass up such a great saving on what is still a brilliant Apple laptop, which should satisfy the needs of all but the most power-intensive apps.

Amazon has the Apple MacBook Pro (2018) 15-inch with either 256 GB or 512 GB SSD storage for £1,899 or £2,179 - that's a saving of £450 and £520 respectively. Very decent, we think you'll agree.

Released just over a year ago, the 2018 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops you can buy, only superseded by the more recent MacBook Pro refresh, which is significantly more expensive.

This 2018 model comes with a 6-core, 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, Apple's brilliant Retina display featuring True Tone technology, the customisable Touch Bar and Touch ID, 4GB of video memory and four USB-C ports.

So there's enough power, connections, a great screen, and functionality for any aspiring creative professional.

Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar (2018) | 512 GB or 256 GB: £2,699 £2,179 or £1,899

Save £520 or £450 : If you're in the market for a new laptop, this 15" MacBook Pro is one of the best money can buy. And right now it's at a price we doubt will be beaten any time soon so hurry if you don't want to miss out. View Deal

