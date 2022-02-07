Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.

Apple's latest iPad is a seriously great tablet. It has an impressive 10.2-inch retina display, an eight-megapixel wide back camera, a 12-megapixel front camera, stereo speakers, 256GB of memory for your media and apps, and is powered by a mighty A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. This deal is on the wi-fi only version, you'll have to pay a bit more if you want cellular too.



This is a record-low price for Apple's 10.2-inch 2021 iPad and if you're in the market for a new tablet we suggest snapping it up whilst stocks last. If you're unsure which 2021 iPad model is right for you, check out our guide to the iPad vs iPad mini.

Apple iPad (2021): $479 $449 at Amazon

Save $30: The lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad, this is a great deal on one of the most popular iPad models. Hurry, we don't expect stocks or this deal to last much longer.

Not convinced this is the right iPad for you? We've put together a helpful guide to the different iPad generations. You can also find the best iPad deals available right now in our round-up.

