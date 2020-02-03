Apple Arcade takeover is the best thing you’ll see all day

Pay a visit to the Apple homepage today and, at first, you'll be fooled into thinking that service is running as normal. But give it a moment and you'll see that the page has been invaded by some of your favourite faces.

Designed to promote Apple's Arcade service, the Apple page has been subject to an Arcade animated takeover. This glorious piece of web design is a celebration of some of the best retro gaming character design – and features characters from Apple Arcade games.

Hazard from Hot Lava leaves a trail of lava in his wake (Image credit: Apple)

First, Hazard from Hot Lava appears, swinging and leaping across the screen, bouncing off the fanned out iPhones, with lava bubbling up in his wake.

Scroll down and say hi to Sonic the Hedgehog, who drives a racing car around and over the keyboard of a MacBook Pro (and if you want to snap one up yourself, see here for the best Apple laptop deals around right now).

Sonic puts his driving skills to the test as he runs over the keyboard of the MacBook Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Lego Minifigures also settle down to watch themselves in HD on Apple TV, and you can make your way to the bottom of the screen where you'll find Pac-Man munching on the terms and conditions.

The animations build into a crescendo with the last offering, which sees the characters gather together around the word 'Arcade'.

The promotion culminates with the characters gathering around the word 'Arcade' (Image credit: Apple)

The Arcade app launched on the App Store back in September 2019, and you can now play over 100 games, both original and classic. This production is a brilliant bit of cross-promotion that has got people talking, and we also think it's brilliant inspiration for creating your own animation. It's not clear how long it'll be around for so we reckon you should head over to the site immediately to take a look.

Read more: