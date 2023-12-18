Apple's giant Christmas billboards demonstrate the power of its logo

Building-sized shopping bags have been popping up in major cities, from New York to Paris, and this time it's not Ikea that's responsible. There's no name and no copy, but the simple design leaves no doubt as to who is behind the campaign, even if the logo's wrapped up with a festive bow.

Apple's already delivered an emotive animated ad for the festive season. Now the tech giant has followed up with a much more minimalist campaign in keeping with its design ethos to remind us that an Apple device can make a wonderful gift (see our pick of the best Apple deals to see what's on offer).

The Apple Christmas bag billboard in LA (Image credit: Apple )

Coca-Cola may be the brand that has come closest to owning Christmas, but Apple is determined to muscle in and firmly associate itself with the festive season and the frenzy of shopping that comes with it. On the heels of its 'fuzzy feelings' animated broadcast ad (see video below), a new campaign involves gigantic billboards in the shape of white Apple-branded shopping bags, complete with a variation of the Apple logo wrapped up with a bow.

Dubbed 'Wonder Awaits, the campaign was created by Apple’s own in-house advertising agency. It includes giant Apple bags in cities including LA, New York, Boston, Chicago, Munich, and Paris. Pieces from the campaign are also expected to appear in Apple stores.

The OHH campaign is another demonstration of just how successful and powerful the Apple logo is. The design is recognisable enough that the campaign needs no copy to accompany it, and the logo is simple enough that it still remains clear at this size when intervened in this way. No wonder Apple seeks to protect the logo so aggressively in copyright disputes.

See below for the best Apple deals in your area if you're tempted to fill that bag. you might also want to see our recent Apple Watch Ultra 2 review.