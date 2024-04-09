Here's why your MacBook features an ancient heraldic symbol

By Joseph Foley
published

The 'Command' key has an interesting history.

It's not a huge exaggeration to say that it would be hard to imagine life without the humble Command key on Macs. The Apple equivalent of 'Control' is used as a modifier key in some of the most frequent key combinations that save us time in everything from basic word processing to Photoshop shortcuts and more. 

It's present on the best keyboards for Mac and the Magic Keyboard for iPad. But there's a question many never think to ask: why is Apple Command key marked with an ancient heraldic symbol?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles