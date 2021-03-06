Apple's worst ever design decision is STILL infuriating users

If there's one thing Apple is known for, it's quality design. But sometimes, even Cupertino's finest can get it very (very) wrong. From the fault-prone MacBook 'butterfly' keyboard to the first generation Apple Pencil's easy-to-lose tip, some of the company's designs over the years have been less than perfect. But there's one in particular that fans are still angry about over five years after its release.

The Magic Mouse 2 is a typically sleek-looking Apple peripheral, and even made our best mouse for Mac list. It's a solid option – until you need to charge it. In possibly Apple's most mind-boggling design decision ever, it placed the lightning port on the bottom of the mouse, rendering it utterly unusable while being charged. The mouse hasn't been updated since its release in 2015, and not a day goes by without angry tweets being posted about it.

Many have speculated about what led to the bizarre decision to place the port on the bottom of the mouse. "It seems like they wanted to ensure that the design aesthetic wasn’t compromised," one Reddit user suggests, while another wonders whether Apple put in the "least amount of effort possible" by simply replacing the Magic Mouse 1's battery compartment with a port. "I suspect they wanted to sell a designated charging station for these but scrapped it at some point," another user adds.

Whatever the reason, it's one of the most infuriating design quirks ever – and as any Magic Mouse users will attest, this thing always manages to run out of battery just as you're making headway on an incredibly important and time-sensitive task. Just search 'worst Apple design' on Twitter, and you'll be met with countless photos of upside-down Magic Mice:

There's no denying that the Magic Mouse 2 is a case of form over function – but hey, at least it looks good. While that's the case with most of its products, Apple has let out a few aesthetic monstrosities over the years, from the iPhone 6 Smart Battery Case to the 2003 iMac Keyboard. Here are the 10 most beautiful Apple products – and the 5 ugliest. And be sure to check out our best MacBook deals below – with a massive, built-in trackpad, a separate mouse is very much an optional extra.

