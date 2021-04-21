New Procreate iPad feature is blowing the internet's mind

Among the many exciting new products revealed during Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event yesterday, you might not have noticed the first glimpse of Procreate for the iPad. The upcoming Procreate 5.2 release is set to make full use of the new iPad Pro's M1 chip – and one feature in particular is capturing the internet's attention.

One of our favourite Photoshop alternatives for iPad, Procreate is already a brilliant tool for digital artists. But with the performance promised by the first Apple tablet to pack an M1 chip, it's about to get even better.

A preview of the new 3D paint feature (Image credit: Procreate)

According to a press release from Savage Interactive, M1 will allow Procreate 5.2 to be up to four times faster. It will also include advanced accessibility features such as simplified touch controls, audio feedback and adjustable font sizes.

Artists can use AR to view 3D creations in the real world (Image credit: Savage Interactive)

But it's the new 3D paint feature that's really got the internet talking. With the capability to import 3D objects as a canvas, 3D Paint will allow artists to paint on any surface, at any angle. And with the help of AR, digital artists will be able to view their 3D work in the real world.

Procreate 5.2 is going to allow you to draw on 3D models 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/cwLYnotERsApril 20, 2021 See more

EXCUSE ME @Procreate DID I JUST SEE SOMEONE MANIPULATING A 3D MODEL IN THE NEW iPAD SHOWCASE???April 20, 2021 See more

okay uhhh procreate letting me draw on my 3d models is about to change everything. i’ve been wanting this so longApril 21, 2021 See more

Yep, it might sound like something from the future, but painting on 3D objects will soon be very much achievable on iPad. And best of all, the Procreate team announced on Twitter that it has no plans to keep 3D paint exclusive to any iPad model. In other words, any iPad from our best drawing tablets list will have access to the feature. There's no official release date yet, but Savage Interactive says it's coming soon as a free update for app Procreate users.

Just like last year, 2021 is shaping up to be a big one for creatives – particularly iPad users. Check out the best iPad deals below, and be sure to head to our Apple deals page for more brilliant offers.

