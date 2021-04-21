From AirPods to the iPad mini: 5 things we DIDN'T see at the Apple event

So you've probably heard that there was an Apple event yesterday. During the virtual 'Spring Loaded' bonanza, the company revealed all manner of new products designed to put pressure on your wallet. From the beautifully redesigned iMac to the super-powerful new iPad Pro, there was lots to chew over. But there were also some notable omissions.

As is always the case before an Apple event, we've enjoyed leaks galore over the past few weeks, all hinting at what we might see this month. But not everything managed to make the jump from rumour to reality. Here's everything we didn't see. (Don't forget to check out our best Apple deals if you're looking for new kit.)

01. New AirPods

We'll have to wait longer for new AirPods (Image credit: Apple)

We've heard tons of rumours about new AirPods and AirPods Pro over the last few months. But alas, on the AirPods front, Apple was quieter than a noise-cancelling earphone yesterday.

Leaks have suggested the AirPods 3 will feature an AirPods Pro-inspired design, while the Pro model is in store for some seriously zany new features, including the ability to control them with your teeth (just what everyone's crying out for, right?). But it seems we'll have to wait a little longer to see if this comes true.

Why can't the iPad mini look like this? (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

Yesterday saw several neglected Apple products enjoy a much-deserved update, including the iMac and Apple TV. But the iPad mini is still stuck with its 2015 design.

Rumours had suggested that the diminutive tablet was finally due a fresh coat of paint this spring, and we've seen plenty of brilliant concepts envisioning what it might look like, including designs based on the iPad Pro (above). But for now, the 7.9-inch tablet appears to remain one of Apple's mini-est priorities.

03. A new iPhone SE

A recent render of a future iPhone SE (Image credit: svetapple.sk)

If you'd told us Apple was going to reveal a new iPhone yesterday, we'd have expected it to be a new iPhone SE. The budget iPhone is traditionally revealed in the spring, and leaks have suggested the SE could be given an iPhone 12 mini-inspired design. Instead, Apple gave us a purple iPhone 12. Fair enough.

04. Apple Pencil 3

No new Apple pencil for us (Image credit: Apple)

With the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro enjoying an incredible OLED display, many were expecting a fancy new Apple Pencil to go with it. Indeed, recent leaks appeared to reveal images of a glossy new version, and Apple has been working on some intriguing new patents for its stylus.

But for now, the Apple Pencil 2 remains the best option for most iPad users. Check out our best Apple Pencil deals if you're looking for a rare bargain on the device.

05. A Magic Mouse that isn't terrible

Apple's new colour-coordinated Magic Mouse (Image credit: Apple)

In perhaps the best joke of the event, Apple announced that the Magic Mouse is "loved by iMac users". To match the colourful new iMacs, Apple revealed that the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad will also be available in six new hues.

But a bunch of new colours doesn't change the fact that the Magic Mouse needs to be turned upside-down in order to be charged – thus rendering it utterly useless. This could have been the perfect opportunity to tweak the design by moving the charging port somewhere, you know, accessible. But nope – Apple decided to preserve what many users call its worst design decision ever.

While none of these appeared at yesterday's event, that doesn't mean they won't emerge soon. If last year is anything to go by, Apple could have plenty of events up its sleeve for 2021. If you want to find out what did get revealed yesterday, check out the 5 biggest surprises from yesterday's Apple event.

Read more: