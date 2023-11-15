This 3D AI enables everyone to create complex game worlds

Atlas is a 3D generative AI platform just launched and already major game studios, including Final Fantasy developer Square Enix, are jumping on board. But the Atlas is not just for them, this AI can enable everyone to create complex 3D worlds.

We've seen new 3D AI tools and 3D AI for Unreal Engine 5 that have impressed, but Atlas' approach to 3D world builder promises to 'rapidly scale asset development by up to two hundredfold while lowering production times by half', according to the press statement, and it's already being used by game developers.

So what is Atlas, exactly? This is a platform that enables artists and designers to generate entire, detailed 3D worlds for use in video games, VR, web3 and more. Not only does Atlas deliver incredible detail but it's been designed to work with existing user's IP.

This new proprietary software has been developed by a team with over 50 years of experience creating tools for games, design and AI. The Atlas CEO says, "Atlas will continue to develop our 3D AI using our unique, creator-first systemic approach so we can help more builders create the next evolution of gaming and virtual experiences."

Brooks Brown, founder and CEO of web3 game developer Consortium9 says: "In the deluge of companies claiming to be able to save game developers time, Atlas is the first one to actually accomplish the feat, and the timing couldn’t be better. On our platform NOR, we destroy our entire game every few months, rebuilding the entire city with thousands of buildings in a unique and new architectural style. The very idea is absurd and impossible – at least it was. Thanks to Atlas’ pipeline, the absurd is not only plausible, but without compromise."

Atlas is one of the new breed of generative AI toolsets, like Adobe Firefly, to have been developed according to the Ethical Guidelines for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence, which was created by the European Union's High-Level Expert Group on AI.

While Atlas is only available for commercial and enterprise use at the moment, the platform is about to enter an Alpha testing period where everyone will be able to get hands-on with, what looks like, one of the more impressive 3D generative AI platforms to launch.

(Image credit: Atlas)

(Image credit: Atlas)