Audi's EV logo change sounds a bizarre branding move

Why ditch of one of the most iconic car logos on the road?

Audi logo
(Image credit: Audi)

When it comes to iconic logos, few are more recognisable than those four interlocking rings. And before you accuse me of miscounting the number of shapes in the Oympic logo, I'm talking about Audi. The German automobile brand possess one of the most coveted brand assets on the road – so surely it'd never want to get rid of it? 

In somewhat surprising news, Reuters claims that Audi is planning to do away with the logo on its new China EV series. According to sources, Audi's new electric cars series developed in China for the Chinese market will not sport its four-ring design (arguably one of the best logos) at all. 

