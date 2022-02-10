Are this year's Winter Olympic medals the most beautiful ever?

The Olympic Games come every four years, and when they do, we get to relish in plenty of exciting and innovative designs from posters to logos (oh, and some sport too). And of course, this year's Winter Olympics are no different, with the medal designs catching our eye as usual.

The medals, titled Tong Xin (meaning 'together as one'), are more than just cool designs though – they have a hidden meaning harking back to China's history. The medals are inspired by jade pendants found in ancient tombs, said to immortalise the body and guide the soul it's buried with. Users over on TikTok have gone wild for the medals, but not everyone is convinced by the designs.

The designs feature multiple rings, with each sporting an engraving of either snow, ice or clouds. On the Paralympic medals, one of the rings has Braille carved into it, which we love – we're a sucker for some stunning inclusive designs here at Creative Bloq.

The official TikTok account for the Olympics shared the medal designs in a video (see above), and it's incredibly popular. The clip of the medals, accompanied by apt heavenly vocals, has gathered over 884,000 views and 85,500 likes in just three days. Hundreds of people have commented on the TikTok to compliment the designs, with one user hilariously replying, "oh the pink one is cute, give it to me," and another saying "I literally thought 'so pretty I want one'".

However, not everyone is convinced by the designs. One user on TikTok shared a video of a tin can lid (see below) which they had sarcastically captioned "This is the greatest #Olympics medal design of all time". We can definitely see the resemblance, but we know which one we would rather have on display.

This is the greatest #Olympics medal design of all time pic.twitter.com/X4fao0o9MrFebruary 9, 2022 See more

We've been enjoying the winter games, but now we've seen how beautiful the medals are, we're feeling a little jealous of all the winners. In fact, we'd say these are even better looking than 2020's awesome recycled medals. If you'd like to have a go at designing your own Olympic medals, then check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software and get creating.

