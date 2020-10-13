The 110 BEST Amazon Prime Day deals: laptops, TVs, iPads, Copic markers and more

After months of waiting, Amazon Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived. The deals are coming in thick and fast, so be sure to bookmark this page as we'll update it with all the best deals as and when they arrive.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these offers. There's still time to do just that, and the best news is, it's totally free to sign up. Simply take advantage of Amazon's no strings attached 30-day free trial, and that will cover you for the whole of Amazon Prime Day 2020 and well into next month too.

Just use the links below to head straight to the items of most interest on Amazon, or scroll further down to see a more detailed roundup of the deals. Looking for Apple or Microsoft products specifically? Head to our dedicated Apple Prime Day deals and Amazon Surface Pro round-ups.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals

The best Prime Day deals: US

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $49.99 | $18.99 at Amazon

Save $31: Amazon's popular smart speaker has been reduced with a tidy saving this Prime Day. The Echo Dot is a great little stocking filler, or nice little treat for yourself.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $114 at Amazon

Save $44: A top Prime Day deal, these Apple AirPods with charging case are reduced for the next few hours, so if you're interested don't delay. This is one of the biggest savings on AirPods we've seen this year. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop (2020): $318 | $285 at Amazon

Save $33: What started out as an early laptop deal has become even more of a bargain. This 14-inch, Windows 10, 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD Lenovo laptop is an absolute steal at under $300.

Apple iPad Mini (2018): $399 | $335.98 at Amazon

Save $63: The arrival of new Apple products this year means we're seeing a drop in older, but still capable iPad models. This 2018, iPad Mini with Wi-Fi, 64GB SSD and Apple Pencil support is a bargain at under $350.



Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 | $949

Save $50: You can now save $50 on a brand new 2020, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, boasting 128GB storage. It has Apple Pencil support and a really fast A12Z processor – it's a fantastic price on a popular tablet.



Apple Magic Keyboard: $349 | $328.98 at Amazon

Save $19: Considering the Magic Keyboard was only released this year, any saving is better than none. Get almost $20 off this impressive 12.9-inch iPad Pro companion.

Bose QuietComfort 35: $349 | $199 at Amazon

Save $150: These are fantastic wireless headphones, where you can access your music using Alexa, and these premium Bose over-ear headphones come with a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system.

LG 4K Smart TV (2020): $679.99 | $596.99 at Amazon

Save $83: This beautiful 49-inch Smart TV is part of LG's NanoCell 85 Series, giving you over 8.3 million active pixels in its 4K display. With Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional surround sound, this offers the ultimate home cinema experience.

XP-Pen Artist 12 Pro: $299 | $244 at Amazon

Save $55: This quality drawing tablet is currently reduced by over $50 in the early Prime Day deals. To add the discount, simply tick the coupon checkbox next the product for it to be applied at the checkout.

The best Prime Day deals: UK

Amazon Echo Dot (3 gen): £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £31: Now's your chance to get a nice £31 off the original price of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. With Alexa, your Echo Dot can play music, check the weather and much more.

LG 43-inch Smart 4K TV: £479 £379 at Amazon

Save £100: One of the best early Prime Day deals so far, this this 43-inch smart LG 4K TV is a steal at just £379. Complete with Freeview HD/Freesat HD and Alexa built in this offer is already flying off the shelves.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: £899.99 £659.99 at Amazon

Save 37%: This is the biggest deal going right now on the Surface Pro 7 Platinum edition, at a massive $239 off the asking price. You'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage – all for less that £700!

Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Bulb: £99.98 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £60: This is the biggest Amazon device saving that you'll find right now – the latest Echo Dot plus Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Smart Bulb, for well under its original price.

ASUS 12-inch Chromebook: £229.99 £178.99 at Amazon

Save £51: If you're on the hunt for a budget laptop, look no further. With 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, this cheap laptop is perfect for emails and browsing the web.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): £999 £949 at Amazon

Save £50: It might not seem like the biggest saving, but being that this 13-inch, 2020 MacBook Air has only just been released, this is a fantastic price.

HiSense 65-inch Smart TV: £549 £498 at Amazon

Save £51: A 2020 65-inch TV, with Alexa built in for under £500 – you can't go wrong. This quality smart TV gives you direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play and Rakuten from the remote.



Amazon Prime Day 2020: Laptop deals

If you can't find what you're looking for here, then find more deals on our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page.

The best Prime Day laptop deals: US

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover: $1,359 $999 at Microsoft

Save $360: With this offer, you get a black, Intel Core i5 shiny new Surface Pro 7 direct from Microsoft with a Type Cover thrown in. This model has 8GB and 256GB RAM but there are plenty of other options to choose from – all with great savings.

ASUS Chromebook Flip: $499 | $399 at Amazon

Save $100: If you're looking for a quality Chromebook at a great price, look no further than this ASUS Chromebook Flip. The 14-inch touchscreen device comes complete with, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC Storage – all for less than $400!View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: $739.99 | $646 at Amazon

Save $94: This 14-inch HP laptop is a powerhouse, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. Not only that, it has four versatile modes to easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, meaning you can use it however suits you best.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019): $2,799 | $2,449 at Amazon

Save $350: If you're after an all-singing, all-dancing MacBook, that can handle whatever you throw at it, this is the model for you. A 2019 powerhouse, this 16-inch MacBook Pro comes complete with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $1,299 | $1,200 at Amazon

Save $99: There's almost $100 off this 2020, 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. At a price like this, we don't expect stocks to last long.

The best Prime Day laptop deals: UK

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: £999 | £779 at Amazon

Save £219: Clean, elegant, thin and light, the Surface Laptop 3 is a portable powerhouse. Right now you can get this 2019, 13.5-inch touchscreen model with i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for well under £800.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13: £849.99 | £599.99 at Amazon

Save £250: This quality Acer Chromebook acts as a laptop and drawing tablet in one device. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, it comes complete with a beautiful 13-5-inch display, Wacom stylus and 8GB RAM.

Dell XPS 15: £1,918.99 | £1,569.00 at Dell

Save £349.99: With huge SSD storage (1 TB) and 1GB of memory, the XPS 15 also comes with a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor and a super-powerful NVIDIA graphics card. It also has a 4k Ultra-HD OLED display with anti-reflective screen. DEAL ENDS: 13 October 00:00 (BST)





Samsung Galaxy Book S: £999 | £799 at Amazon

Save £200: This earthy gold coloured Samsung Galaxy Book S is now reduced by an impressive 20%. This spec includes a 13-inch screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a long-lasting battery – all the power you need to work wherever, whenever.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Tablet deals

The best Prime Day tablet deals: US

For more Prime Day tablet deals, see our Prime Day tablet deals and Prime Day drawing tablet deals hubs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1"(2019): $279.99 | $179.99

Save 36%: This sleek tablet is just 7.5mm thin and boasts 64GB of storage. There's 36% off over Prime Day, making it even more affordable than before. This one is silver, but there's a gold option too with the same saving. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.59 (PT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5": $729 | $549.99

Save $180: The Galaxy Tab S6 is an ideal tablet for creatives – not only does it have a stunning 10.5-inch display but it also pairs with the S Pen. This model has a hefty 256GB of storage and is a steal at under $550. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.59 (PT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" (2019): $149.99 | $99.99

Save 33%: This 8-inch black Samsung Galaxy tablet has 32GB of storage and works with WiFi. It's slim, lightweight and comfortable, and suitable for a range of uses. There's a silver version available at the same price too. DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.59 (PT)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" Kids Edition (2019): $149.99 | $99.99

Save $50: This 8-inch silver Samsung Galaxy tablet is made especially for children – and allows them to pick from over 10,000 hours of child-friendly activities. This model has 32GB and is 33% off right now.

The best Prime Day tablet deals: UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: £169 | £129 at Amazon

Save £40: There's now a sweet saving on this sleek tablet from Samsung, which has a gorgeous 1, 280 x 800 display and 4G support. This one is silver, but there's also a black version on sale for the same price. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 11.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: £689 | £599 at Amazon

Save £90: This 10.5-inch tablet has a massive £90 discount. Its stunning design, 256GB of memory and WiFI support make it even more tempting, and it comes with an S Pen too. Don't miss out! DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: £799.00 | £679.00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: £169 | £129 at Amazon

Save £40: This 8-inch tablet has up to 13 hours of battery life, and a 1,280 x 800 pixel display. It's also easy to switch it into kids' mode so you can share it with little ones. Buy it now to get 24% off. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.59pm

Huion Kamvas GT-221: £399.00 | £319.20 at Amazon

Save 20% This is a really tempting offer on a quality tablet. With its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 178° wide viewing angle, the Huion Kamvas GT-221 is ideal for sketching. DEAL ENDS 14 October 11.55pm (BST)

Huion Kamvas Pro 22: £479 | £383.20

Save 20%: There's a massive £95 off this graphics tablet from Huion. It has 20 customisable keys and boasts two touch bars. The 21.5-inch anti-glare glass screen is fantastic to work with, too.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: £419.00 | £287 at Amazon

Save £132: There's a massive saving on the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 over Prime Day. This top-quality model has a 15.6-inch screen and comes with the capable PW507 stylus (8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity). DEAL ENDS 14 October 23.55pm (BST)

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Monitor deals

The best Prime Day monitor deals: US

Dell 24-inch: $249.99 | $165.72 at Amazon

Save $84.27: This LED-backlit anti-glare monitor is one of the best deals we've seen in the US so far. The 24-inch display offers FHD 1080p resolution, and the interface includes VGA, DisplayPort and HDMI. The small monitor base and thin profile are nice touches too.

Samsung curved 32-inch: $499.99 | $429.99 at Amazon

Save $70: This 32-inch curved monitor from Samsung is perfect if you're looking for a more immersive experience with your new monitor. With its 4K UHD 2160p resolution, it's beautiful to behold, and a snatch with a $70 discount.

LG 24-inch: $349.99 | $298.56 at Amazon

Save $51: This 4K UHD 2160p resolution monitor has a super-stylish curved monitor base, and a nice $51 off right now. Ideal for a primary or secondary office screen.

Samsung 27-inch: $219.99 | $189.99 at Amazon

Save $30: This curved LED monitor has a FHD 1080p resolution and HDMI interface. And with its rapid 4 millisecond response time, it offers a really clear picture during fast moving scenes.

The best Prime Day monitor deals: UK

Philips 24-inch | £ 108.99 | £69.99 at Amazon

Save 36%: Right now, this 24-inch, full HD monitor with speakers is enjoying a nice discount. Coming with VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI interface options, this 16:9 ratio monitor is well under its usual £100 price point. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm

Samsung 27-inch | £300 | £200 at Amazon

Save £100: This curved gaming monitor is truly immersive at 27-inches, and comes with a lovely QHD Wide 1440p resolution. Together with the LED display, this will bring you rich vibrant colours, and pin-sharp imagery, whether films or games. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm

Acer Predator 27-inch | £699.99 | £480 at Amazon

Save £219: This 5K UHD, 2160p Ultra Wide monitor has a massive £210 cut of the asking price. With its LED display, and 144 Hz refresh rate, this is a super responsive, highly detailed monitor, and comes in a dead-cool red and black finish. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm

ASUS 35-inch | £2499 | £1799 at Amazon

Save £700: As with every year, you'll have to spend a little more to get the very best deals on Prime Day, and this is a great example. This stunning, ASUS ROG Swift monitor comes with QHD Ultra Wide 1440p resolution, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 hardware interface. It's a stunning ultra wide monitor with a whopping £700 discount. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm

Amazon Prime Day 2020: TV deals

The best Prime Day TV deals: US

Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition: $179.99 | $119.99

Save 33% Perfect for smaller rooms, this 32-inch smart HD TV brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels. And with the Alexa-enabled voice remote, you can control your TV, smart home and more.



Insignia 43-inch Fire TV Edition: $299.99 | $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This breathtaking 43-inch 4K ultra-HD TV features stunning clarity and contrast, and can stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. It even features an Alexa-enabled voice remote. A steal at just $199.99!

LG NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart TV (2020): $679.99 | $596.99

Sabe $83: This 49" Smart TV features a NanoCell display, which means over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K. It also features local dimming, as well as Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional surround sound, for the ultimate home cinema experience.

The best Prime Day TV deals: UK

LG 43-inch Smart 4K TV: £479 | £379 at Amazon

Save £211: This 43-inch smart LG 4K TV comes complete with Freeview HD/Freesat HD and Alexa built in. One of the biggest price drops so far, this epic Amazon Prime Day TV deal is one not to be missed.

Sharp 50-inch 4K UHD Android TV: £359.99 | £299 at Amazon

Save £60: on this elegant 4K Android TV, featuring LED backlighting along with superb Harmon Kardon sound technology. Android TV lets you stream from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and tons more, and Google Assistant lets you control devices throughout your home. DEAL ENDS: 13 October 23:59 (BST)

Samsung Galaxy 2020 TU7110 4K Smart TV: £399 | £369.65 at Amazon

Save £29: This 43-inch smart TV features a crystal display and supports streaming via Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, BT Sport, Amazon Instant Video and more – all in a super-slim design, and an absolute bargain at £349. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

Philips 4K UHD Android Smart TV: £500 | £385 at Amazon

Save £115: This brilliant 43-Inch Smart TV features 4K UHD resolution as well as Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Engine. Its room-filling Ambilight will add a touch of ambience to your cinema night, and Google Assistant means you can control it with just your voice. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

HISENSE 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: £549 | £368 at Amazon

Save £31: An Amazon-exclusive, this 55-inch Smart TV can access Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play and much more. It features Amazon Alexa, 4K Resolution and DTS Studio for the ultimate cinematic experience – and you can save a whopping 33% on it right now. You can also get a massive £250 off the 65-inch version. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

Panasonic 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV: £499 | £436 at Amazon

Save £63: This 43-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV features all your favourite streaming services, Dolby Vision and super HDR video for brighter whites and deeper blacks – all with a massive £190 saving! You can also get a great deal on the 50-inch, 55-inch and 58-inch versions. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)



LG 65-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV: £899.99 | £649 at Amazon

Save £50: On this stunning 65-inch Smart TV, complete with 4K picture and ultra-surround sound, as well as LG's award-winning webOS smart platform.

DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

TCL 50-inch QLED 4K Android TV: £499 | £399 at Amazon

Save 20%: On this incredible frameless 50-inch QLED Smart TV, capable of beautiful colours and ultra-precise contrasts. And with Android TV built-in, you can access streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Freeview Play and much more, all in 4K. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23:59 (BST)

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Mattress deals

We all sleep, and better sleep at night often means a better creative brain during the day. Creatives eager to get the best laptops, tablet or stylus might also want to pay attention to some of the fantastic deals that mattresses get in the Amazon Prime Day deals.

As Prime Day deals start rolling in, we'll be adding the very latest savings, but until then, here are a few great deals happening right now over at Amazon.

Up to £140 off eve mattresses at Amazon

Save up to £140: eve is a new mattress brand making a name for themselves at the moment. With amazing memory foam with five intelligent layers plus climate controlled material, this is a quality mattress with a great saving attached.

Up to 27% off Silentnight mattresses at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020: External hard drive deals

If you're a creative who works with big digital files, and you need to save them securely yet retrieve them at the drop of a hat, you'll need an external hard drive. External hard drives are also perfect for those of us that have moved all our cherished media to digital. Here are some great deals on trusted brands.

The best Prime external hard drive deals: US

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD | 2TB | $479.99 | $284.99

WD Elements |10TB | $299.99 | $189.99

WD_Black | 5TB | $149.99 | $94.9 at Amazon

The best Prime external hard drive deals: UK

Samsung T5 | 500 GB | £178 | £74 at Amazon

WD My Book Duo | 20 TB | £680.52 | £349.99

Seagate HDD | 1 TB | £54.99 | £36.38 at Amazon

Samsung T7 SSD | 500 GB | £124.49 | £87.99 at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket SSD |1TB | £229.99 | £142.42

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Music Unlimited deals

For a limited time only, Amazon is offering four months of their Music Unlimited streaming service for only $1 / £1. That means all Prime members will have access to 6 million tracks to download and listen to online or off, ad-free, and in great quality. Not a Prime member? No problem (though we really think now's the time to be one, what with Prime Day around the corner). You'll get the exact same deal, but for three instead of four months. Bargain!

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months for 99¢ / 99p

If you're a Prime member and new to Amazon Music Unlimited in the US or UK, you're eligible to get four months' access to 60 million tracks for less than a buck. If your not, you'll get three months. Win-win! Offer ends 14 October 2020.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Headphones deals

From in-ear to over-ear; true wireless to wired; headphones for the gym to active noise-cancelling cans – we'll have you covered on all the various types of headphones deals this Amazon Prime Day. Here are some of the great deals of last year, and some that are live now...

The best Prime Day headphones deals: UK

LG TONE FN4 | Wireless Earbuds| £99.99 | £79.00 at Amazon

August EP735 | Noise-cancelling | £99.99 | £59.95 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Noise-cancelling | Wireless | £ 350 | £329 at Amazon

JBL Live 500BT | Wireless | £129.99 | £69.52 at Amazon

Sennheiser CX 300S | In-ear | £44.99 | £32 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Lego deals

LEGO Duplo World Animals: $99.99 | $65.89 at Amazon

Save $34.10: This set comes with 121 pieces, ideal for little'uns, as the pieces are extra big. It comes with six Lego Duplo figures, including a traveller, pilot, surfer, dad and child.

LEGO Newbury Subway: $29.99 | $16.79 at Amazon

Save $13.20: You can get this new for 2020 Lego set of the Hidden Side Newbury Subway ghost toy with a huge 44% discount – though we're not sure how long stocks are going to last.

LEGO City Sky Police Air Base: $89.99 | $57.99 at Amazon

Save $32: You can save 36% off this three-level sky police air base right now. The set comes with 529 pieces, and includes six Lego mini-figures, including two crook figures.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Copic marker deals

Copic Sketch Markers | $503.28 | $319.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Phone deals

The best Prime Day phone deals: US

OnePlus 8 Pro | $999 | $899.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day phone deals: UK

OnePlus 8 Pro | £799 | £649 at Amazon

Save £150: This leading phone offers 5G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and a quad camera and in-built Alexa. It's super fast, and its 6.78-inch screen is gorgeous to look at. With its 2-year warranty, there's no reason not to try this out, especially with £150 off! DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

Huawei P40 Lite E | £179.99 | £114.99 at Amazon

Save 36%: This model is the midnight black, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, 6.39-inch display phone that comes with a 48MP AI triple camera. It's a fast, beautiful phone that has a great battery life to boot, and in this deal, you save £65.

DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (2020) | £579 | £434 at Amazon

Save £145: This is a massive saving on the ever-popular Galaxy S10 in Prism Black finish. Offering 128GB storage, it also boasts an impressive battery life, excellent 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel, 20:9 AMOLED display. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite | £529 | £499.97 at Amazon

Save £29: For Prime Day only, you'll be able to make a huge saving of £160 off this fantastic 6.7 Inch sim free smartphone. Coming with a S Pen, it has the biggest Galaxy battery to date, and boasts a cracking 32MP front camera, and 6GB memory storage capacity. DEAL ENDS: 14 October 23.59pm (BST)

