The best art jobs in August 2019

Art jobs: UK

Illustrator for The Royal Mint

Location: Pontyclun, CF72

Pontyclun, CF72 Salary: £25,000-36,500+ (DOE)

The Royal Mint group has a unique and exciting opportunity for a highly talented and experienced Illustrator to join its award-winning coin design team. As one of the world's most respected organisations, your work would be seen by a global audience. You will be responsible for creating coins, medals and associated products from initial concepts through to prototype samples for commemorative, circulation and medal products.

Senior Video Editor and 2D Animator

Location: Ringwood, Hampshire

Ringwood, Hampshire Salary: Competitive Package that DOE

A video editor and animator with a flare for design assets is required to sell customer stories at Rich Interactive. With more than five years experience telling stories through video, you will possess ambition, a grasp of industry developments and trends, be able to quickly interpret a brief and demonstrate an understanding of a client's objectives. It will be advantageous if you can manage and innovate on new projects, and you have a great grasp of an agency's commercial priorities.

VFX Motion Graphics Artist

Location: Aldersgate, London

Aldersgate, London Salary: Up to £42,000

An experienced Motion Graphics Artist is required to join a specialist Post Production house working with some amazing global brands. You will use your advanced motion graphics skills to drive and deliver creative post-production and edit solutions. You will also engage in the ongoing development of the company's video production offering.

2D Artist – Game Development

Location: Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Wakefield, West Yorkshire Salary: £25,000 - £30,000 (DOE)

A standout artist is needed by an AAA games development house. You should specialise in 2D and demonstrate a wide range of styles. You will also be able to complete work on UI look and feel, marketing production and assist with concept art when required.

UI Artist

Location: Oxford, UK

Oxford, UK Salary: £30,000-£40,000 + benefits

A UI Artist/2D Designer is needed to join a small, but passionate, mobile games team at a sports gaming company. The ideal candidate will have experience in using Illustrator and Photoshop, excellent graphic design skills and an understanding of mobile UX techniques.

Senior/Midweight Motion Graphics Artist

Location: Sandhurst, Berkshire

Sandhurst, Berkshire Salary: £25,000-£30,000 + benefits

If you have skills in using Adobe Creative Cloud, DUIK Element 3D,Video Copilots Lens Flare and more and you want to work with some amazing brands, this could be for you. Working directly with clients, you will need a good understanding of 2D and 2.5 animation and an interest in VR.

Art jobs: US

Lead/Senior VFX Artist

Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Salary: DOE

SAIC is looking for destruction, explosions and weapons effects experts to join a its tight knit team as a Lead VFX Artist, developing extraordinary games and interactive stories for the Army Game Studio. The ideal candidate will work with a team of technical and animation experts, tacking the challenge of creating amazing destructive content. The Lead VFX Artist must be creative, talented and motivated. They must also have AAA experience solving complex particles, physics, and animation scenarios.

3D Art Generalist – Unity

Location: New York, NY

New York, NY Salary: DOE

A 3D Art Generalist is needed by MLB Advanced Media to work on a variety of projects. These include game products, 3D graphic techniques such as poly modelling (Maya and ZBrush), natural and architectural environments. The ideal candidate will conceptualise new projects and see them through to execution. They should have more than three years experience in the video games industry on console or mobile AAA, with one shipped product as a 3D Artist. Other experience will include more than two years on Unity or other AAA engines, rigging, skinning and animation setups.

Technical Artist

Location: San Mateo, CA

San Mateo, CA Salary: DOE

This is a company with an empowered culture of collaboration, candid dialogue and laughter and it is looking for Technical Artists to join its team. If you are an experienced and talented technical artist dedicated to your craft, and you have an eye for beauty and also an understanding of the technical requirements then this may be the role for you.

The right candidate will naturally work well with both engineers and artists and have a deep passion for the craft of making games. That person will also be looking for an opportunity to shape a new culture and team that will build the future of interactive entertainment.

Realtime VFX Artist

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Salary: DOE

RIOT, creator of the world's most played PC game League of Legends, needs a Realtime Artist to join its team. You'll be utilising your passion and problem-solving skills in order to provide stunning experiences for a global audience.

Designing and implementing sleek, dynamic and thrilling special effects, you will draw, paint, animate and model whilst using your wide-ranging knowledge of visual effects and creating new assets from classic design. Your skills will include Photoshop, Maya or 3DS Max, as well as Unity, Unreal and similar VFX tools.

Lead Character Artist – Blizzard Entertainment

Location: Irving, California

Irving, California Salary: DOE

Diablo have a new and unnanounced project that requires an experienced Character Artist who can use PBR pipelines to create, sculpt, mode, and texture compelling assets. The right candidate will be joining a close and diverse team of talented developers. They must have a thorough understanding of form, colour and light for 2D and 3D assets. As the official leader of the team, they must be eager to direct, inspire and lead the rest. A minimum of five years in game development is needed and they must be skilled at building character assets in ZBrush, Maya, Photoshop and Substance Designer.

Art jobs: Rest of the World

Intern: Marketing Art

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Salary: TBA (this is a paid position)

If you're an artist in training who is looking for hands-on experience, an internship as an artist in a marketing department may be just what you are looking for. You will support a passionate marketing art team with your artistic input, learn new skills and get to work in a creative environment. InnoGames is Germany's leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games.

