Digital artists, take note! My favourite Apple Pencil is $40 off right now

If you've got an iPad, then to make the most of it you'll want an Apple Pencil. I personally use the Apple Pencil 2 with my iPad Pro (2021, 11-inch, thanks for asking), and I've just got my hands on the new Apple Pencil USB-C to use with a 2022 iPad Air, which I'm very excited about.

Now, looking for money off the Apple Pencil can sometimes feel like a fruitless endeavour, there isn't really much to shout about. But I'm here to tell you about the best deal I've found, $40 off the Apple Pencil 2, taking it down to $89. Plus a few others, see below.

Apple Pencil 1: $99 $73.17 at Amazon

Save $25.83: The first Apple Pencil is compatible with some of the older iPad models, including the iPad (6th-10th gen) and the iPad mini (5th gen). Note that it charges via a Lightning port and is therefore easier to lose than the Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Best Buy $79

Apple Pencil (USB-C): $79 $71.10 at Amazon

Save $7.90: Apple's latest Apple Pencil is a more budget pick, and is aimed at those who want to take notes but don't need pressure sensitivity for drawing. We haven't seen many discounts on it yet, but this is the best we've seen. Price check: Best Buy $72

