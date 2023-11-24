Digital artists, take note! My favourite Apple Pencil is $40 off right now

By Rosie Hilder
published

These are the best savings you'll find on all the Apple Pencils this Black Friday.

If you've got an iPad, then to make the most of it you'll want an Apple Pencil. I personally use the Apple Pencil 2 with my iPad Pro (2021, 11-inch, thanks for asking), and I've just got my hands on the new Apple Pencil USB-C to use with a 2022 iPad Air, which I'm very excited about.

Now, looking for money off the Apple Pencil can sometimes feel like a fruitless endeavour, there isn't really much to shout about. But I'm here to tell you about the best deal I've found, $40 off the Apple Pencil 2, taking it down to $89. Plus a few others, see below.

Apple Pencil 2

Apple Pencil 2
Was: $129
Now: $89 at Amazon
Save $40

Overview: The Apple Pencil 2 is the must-have accessory for the iPad. It has pressure sensitivity, making it ideal for drawing, and it's great for note-taking too. The lowest price we've ever seen is $82 so $89 is not far off!

Key features: Pressure sensitivity | Magnetic charging

Price comparison: B&H Photo $119 | Best Buy $89

Reviews: Creative Bloq 4.5 stars

Apple Pencil 1 $99

Apple Pencil 1: $99 $73.17 at Amazon
Save $25.83: The first Apple Pencil is compatible with some of the older iPad models, including the iPad (6th-10th gen) and the iPad mini (5th gen). Note that it charges via a Lightning port and is therefore easier to lose than the Apple Pencil 2.

Price check: Best Buy $79

Apple Pencil (USB-C) $79

Apple Pencil (USB-C): $79 $71.10 at Amazon
Save $7.90: Apple's latest Apple Pencil is a more budget pick, and is aimed at those who want to take notes but don't need pressure sensitivity for drawing. We haven't seen many discounts on it yet, but this is the best we've seen.

Price check: Best Buy $72

If you're not in the US, see the best Apple Pencil prices in your area below:

