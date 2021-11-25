Dell Black Friday deals: Save $300 on this 4K monitor

One of the best all-round 4K monitors for creatives just dropped in price this Black Friday. Get the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K U2720Q monitor for $899.99, down from $1,119.99. That's a $300 saving on a recommended super-crisp display.

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q is a 4K monitor for most uses, but as a design monitor for digital art and video editing its large 43-inch screen size and a high pixel density proves unbeatable, especially at this price. It features great use of Adobe RGB colour space, meaning its colour accuracy is ready to go out-of-the-box. A no-hassle monitor with 25% off? Bargain.

We expect this one to fly, so if you're late to the deal take a look at our best Black Friday 4K monitor deals we've found. There are a lot of good deals out there, don't miss out!

$1,119.99 UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor: $1,119.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $300: A fantastic 4K monitor with Adobe colour range support and a large screen. This is a great monitor for general art needs out-of-the-box. Treat yourself.

DEAL EXPIRES: 27 November 11.59pm

Dell has deals for all regions outside of US including the UK. We're tracking all of the deals for the UltraSharp 27 4K U2720Q monitor Black Friday offers and have them listed below. But hurry, this is a good offer.

