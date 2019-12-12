Why's everyone so horrified by this Bloomberg Businessweek cover?

Bloomberg Businessweek has published a hard-hitting report on the privacy issues surrounding the popular Alexa range of Amazon devices. Everyone's talking about it... but not because of the content of the article. It's because of the artwork that appears on the cover.

Sadly, in a bid to capture a visual metaphor for Amazon listening in on your private conversations, the art team at Bloomberg have accidentally created (we'll only say it once)... an Echo fleshlight. It's one of the peak design fails we've seen. See it being unveiled in Bloomberg's GIF below.

When Bloomberg first shared the cover on Twitter, literally thousands of people rushed to point out the similarity that absolutely no one in the publication approval line had spotted. Here are some of our favourite comments:

Huge scoop from Bloomberg: Alexa is also a fleshlight https://t.co/unWzRa0HQfDecember 11, 2019

every company should have one person whose whole job is to ask "will we be owned online for this?" that's my take pic.twitter.com/hA5v81H8paDecember 11, 2019

Wonderfully, the article itself (read it here) is actually titled: 'Silicon Valley is listening to your most intimate moments". You couldn't make it up. Bloomberg's own response was a little weak.

It's an EAR, folks https://t.co/BW1qZFd6xj pic.twitter.com/4A7rXRISB7December 11, 2019

Which has led some to suggest maybe the art team knew exactly what they were doing. After all, nothing's going to publicise your mag like sticking a sex toy on the cover.

