Christmas gift idea: the present everyone wants (even if they don't know it yet)

If you're stumped for Christmas gift ideas, we've got the perfect solution. Whether you're spending the festive season with the family, friends or having a quiet one at home, this Lego Gingerbread House (creator set no #10267) is this year's must-have Christmas present.

Why? Well, for a start, it's Lego, and it's a well-known fact that everyone loves Lego (even if you don't realise you do – our Lego art round up will persuade you). Secondly, it's great value for money, but most importantly, it's one of the best Christmas gifts to get you and your loved ones in the festive spirit. Full of seasonal charm and a unbelievable level of detail, the two-storey house is an absolute delight to put together.

A Gingerbread/sweet theme runs all the way through, with the downstairs area featuring a living room, complete with arm chair, open fire with battery operated light to get that authentic cosy feeling, and an adorable family portrait. The upper level consists of a bed and bedside table (with the most wonderful sweet-inspired lamp), and let's not forget the full-sized bath and toilet next door. The outside of the house is decorated in authentic-looking gingerbread, with icing and sweets, and snow on the window sills and oversized candy canes really bring its Christmassy feel to life. If all that wasn't charming enough for you, minifigures include a gingerbread man and woman, plus a super-cute gingerbread baby and pushchair.

(Image credit: Lego)

No matter what your interests, if this Lego set doesn't tug at your heart strings, we don't know what will. The ultimate Christmas gift, the Lego Gingerbread House is sure to put a smile on the face of whoever is lucky enough to have it wrapped under the tree. And the great news is, there's still plenty of time to grab one before the big day.

Lego Gingerbread House not quite your style? Never fear, we've got lots more options in our round up of the best Lego sets for adults. Plus, we've got all the best deals on some of Lego's most popular sets below.

