Famous logos ditch nature for poignant environmental campaign

As part of its #WorldWithoutNature campaign, conservation ogranisation WWF has teamed up with a collection of popular brands to remove all things nature from their logos. From Dove to Brewdog, brands across the world are stripping natural imagery from their logos to reflect an existence without nature – a dystopian future that increasingly feels like reality.

Taking a top spot on our list of the best animated logos, WWF's panda design is a strong signifier of the brand's important environmental action. Without the iconic emblem, it serves as a chilling physical reminder of the effects of climate change, creating a poignant visualition that speaks louder than words.

WWF loses the iconic panda for #WorldWithoutNature campaign (Image credit: WWF)

Logos are a crucial part of a brands identity – as much as nature is to our planet – so when key design features disappear, it certainly draws our attention. For brands such as Brewdog, Dove and Duolingo, animal mascots play a huge part in forming their brand image, so to see such successful global brands participate in WWF's movement opens up difficult but important conversations around protecting the environment.

Even the likes of Carlsberg has joined the movement, stripping the leaf motif and signature green shade from its logo to raise awareness of the potential bleakness of a future with no nature. Also joining the digital activation are a number of football teams such as the US-based Philadelphia Union and the UK's Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose entire logo is lost without the signature wolf.

Image 1 of 5 The Dove logo just isn't the same without the golden dove symbol (Image credit: Dove) Brewdog's logo lacks character without nature (Image credit: Brewdog) (Image credit: Gymshark) The Wolverhampton Wanderers' identity is lost without its iconic wolf logo (Image credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers) Carlsberg feels sterile without it's signature green and leaf motif (Image credit: Carlsberg)

"We need people, now more than ever, to come together and help bring our world back to life," says executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF, Kate Norgrove. Seeing large brands taking part in this impactful environmental campaign is a positive step towards change – one that visually disrupts our everyday lives to create conversation.

If you'd like to play a part in this environmental action, take a look at WWF's government petition that aims to stop the destruction of nature.