Brilliant Boxing day deal: Save 50% on Bitdefender Antivirus software

If you’re the owner of a brand new Windows PC – or a new MacOS, iOS or Android device – this brilliant Boxing day deal on antivirus software will be of interest. Right now, you can save 50% on Bitdefender’s antivirus software packages.

That means you can buy a year’s worth of protection from Bitdefender – our best antivirus software provider – for just $29.99 (usually $59.99), or £19.99 (usually £39.99) in the UK. Bargain.

As you'll see below, there are three products on offer: Bitdefender Antivirus Plus (basic); Bitdefender Total Security (complete); and Bitdefender Internet Security (advanced.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 is our top pick – it's the basic option, but it’s crammed with high-end features and functionality. In fact, you get more than some of the competition offer in their full security suites, from accurate antivirus, a password manager and web filtering through to multi-layered ransomware protection and a lot more. But it’s also very easy to use, and for the most part you can leave it to handle everything itself.

It’s only for Windows devices, though. If you need Mac OS, iOS or Android protection – or you have more than three devices to – Bitdefender Total Security is worth looking into. Either way, with a massive 50% off right now, these antivirus software deals are worth taking a look at this Boxing Day.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 - 3 devices for 1 year

$23.99/year (was $59.99) year | £19.99/year (was £39.99)

Save 50% - There's a 50% discount on our #1 antivirus software right now. With it, you can get brilliant virus protection for your PC for an even more affordable price. Take a look at the antivirus software deal by hitting the 'View Deal' button below (or click here if you're in the UK).

Bitdefender Total Security - 5 devices for 1 year

$44.99/year (was $89.99) | £34.99/year (was $69.99)

Save 50% - This option is better for anyone with more devices to keep safe. You’ll get protection for up to six Windows, Mac, iOS or Android devices in any combination, and like all the options here, you’ll get automatic upgrades.

Bitdefender Internet Security - 3 devices for 1 year

$39.98/year (was $79.99) | £24.99/year (was £49.99)

Save 50% - This is the advanced antivirus option from Bitdefender, giving your PC complete protection against a whole host of threats. Just bear in mind Internet Security doesn’t have doesn’t have online backup services or protect mobile devices - for that you need to upgrade to Total Security, above.

Bitdefender Gravityzone Business Security - 3 devices for 1 year $76.99/year (was $109.99) | £86.99 (no deal currently)

Save 30% - This software blends machine learning and heuristics with signatures and other techniques to give you comprehensive protection for your workstations and servers, physical or virtual. This is a US-only deal right now – but if you’re in the UK, keep your eye on the site for savings.



