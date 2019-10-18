Bring your sketches to life with these animation courses

It's no secret that the animation and gaming design industries are expanding extensively. Job opportunities are growing daily in the field, and more and more qualified applicants are being scouted. With the right tools and fundamental training, you can let your imagination run free and become a trained professional.

These course bundles bring you everything you need to kickstart the career of your dreams or finesse the skills you already possess.

Learn all the fundamentals you need to become a successful animator with this complete beginner's guide bundle. You'll learn how to use essential Adobe tools like After Effects, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro and learn concepts such as techniques on how to speed up your animation time and how to design memorable characters with strong personalities.

The 8-course bundle includes over 250 tutorials, helping you become an expert animator and trained professional.

MSRP: $549.92 / Buy Now: $24.99 (95% OFF)

Video is quickly becoming one of the best mediums for engaging with an audience and driving sales. Viddyoze brings you an immense library of easy to use video templates that are designed, tested, and approved by a dedicated team.

The lifetime subscription comes complete with licenses for both commercial and personal use, allowing for customised animations for projects of any scale.

MSRP: $2,000 / Buy Now: $89 (95% OFF)

With more than 40 lectures and 22.5 hours of content, the Blender 3D creation suite will help you tackle the art of 3D modelling and animation.

Bring your creations to life by learning techniques on low poly modelling and how professionals use them to create 3D models, characters, and VFX for games. There are even quizzes, and interactive chatrooms included so you can put your skills to the test.

MSRP: $199.99 / Buy Now: $19 (90% OFF)

SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) programming is a top tool needed to code two-dimensional graphics. With 55 lectures and 24/7 access, you'll learn the ins and outs of SVG and have the ability to design your logos, images, and complex animation.

Taught by Kunal Asudani, a seasoned web developer, this lifetime course even includes a certification of completion once the course initiatives are mastered.

MSRP: $199 / Buy Now: $10 (94% OFF)

