6 ways to celebrate Star Wars Day from home

Star Wars Day is coming soon – it's on May the 4th for the uninitiated, because 'may the force be with you' for at least one day a year. And although the normal ways to celebrate Star Wars Day are probably not available to you – we can't imagine anyone going to a Star Wars convention or dressing up and going to the cinema on mass within the next few days – don't worry, because there are still plenty of ways to celebrate.

From staying in and watching your favourite films to getting stuck into to some Star Wars Lego, here are the best ways to celebrate Star Wars Day, in no particular order. For a bonus tip, you can also add some Star Wars fonts to your projects. And just in case anyone was wondering, no, Disney doesn't own the #MayThe4th hashtag.

01. Rewatch the films

Watch Star Wars films old and new (Image credit: Disney)

It's an obvious one, but what better way to feel the force than to rewatch all the Star Wars films? Although seeing as there are so many of them now, you may want to pick your favourites rather than sitting through them all (and we're guessing you're going to want to skip the prequels).

Disney Plus is also releasing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker onto its platform early to celebrate this occasion. If you're not already signed up, don't worry, because you can get a seven day free trial right now. You can make it a Star Wars week.

02. Make the Millennium Falcon

Other models are available... (Image credit: Lego)

Another fun way to immerse yourself in the world of Star Wars is to recreate it in your living room with a Star Wars Lego set. We love the Millennium Falcon set, it'll definitely keep you busy for a while.

Lego is also offering a range of deals on its Lego sets in time for Star Wars day, which run from 1 May to 4 May. See all the Star Wars Lego deals and get your orders in quickly before they sell out. There's even a handy timer to when the deals start.

03. Learn about Baby Yoda

Also on Disney Plus on 4 May is a behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars show. We're hoping there'll be some interesting insight into how Baby Yoda was made, if nothing else.

If you haven't already seen The Mandalorian, you can watch it on Disney Plus today with a free trial.

04. Have a virtual Star Wars party

If you usually celebrate Star Wars Day by gathering with other Star Wars fans, then you may want to switch your party online. You could perhaps all watch a film at the same time, recreate your favourite scenes or drink some Star Wars themed beverages (below).

Naturally, you'll want to dress up for this occasion. Amazon has some Star Wars costumes available to buy (see costumes on Amazon UK and Amazon US) or if you're feeling adventurous you could always make your own. Get started by buying or sourcing a piece of fabric, and you'll be well on your way to becoming a Jedi.

05. Make Star Wars themed food

The internet has truly come up trumps when it comes to making Star Wars-themed food. The video above shows you how to make the blue milk Luke drinks in A New Hope, as well as some Porg cookies. The milk is pretty disgusting looking but hey, it'll fill the time and is something you can show off to your friends as part of your Star Wars virtual party. At least you're unlikely to have to subject many people to it.

06. Listen to a Star Wars story

Disney has recorded some special Star Wars read-alongs, where much-loved characters from the films read Star Wars stories aloud. They're meant for kids, we assume, but adults can enjoy them too.

You can listen and watch Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, read a Star Wars story, or there are stories read by Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey and Joonas Suotamo (Chewie) – we didn't know he looked like that either.

