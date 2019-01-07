CES 2019: Samsung launches powerful gaming laptop – that creatives will like too

Samsung has unveiled a new laptop at CES 2019 that boasts an incredibly powerful graphics card. The Notebook Odyssey, which picks up where the previous models in the Odyssey line left off, gives creatives – especially video editors and animators – the chance to use an incredibly strong GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card on the go.

Traditionally, Samsung's Odyssey range has been tailored towards gamers. And while the company has promoted the Notebook Odyssey as a device for 'serious gamers', it also has plenty to offer creators.

Not least portability – the Notebook Odyssey comes in a slim 19.9mm chassis weighing in at just 2.36kg, with slim bezels on a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia's G-Sync tech, so you can wave goodbye to stuttering and tearing.

The slim design is perfect for carrying around

The power-packed GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card is backed up by an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 six-core processor, both of which work together with the Full HD resolution screen like a dream. These two are complemented by 16GB of system RAM.

If we can see any issues with this laptop, it's that the 1080p screen might leave a bit to be desired for photographers or any creatives used to working with a 4K monitor. The lack of a microSD card slot could also prove to be frustrating, if someone's trying to send you large files you might need to think twice about how you're storing them.

Expect to see the Samsung Notebook Odyssey ship in the US during the start of 2019.

