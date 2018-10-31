CG Awards judging panel revealed

The CG Awards are back, and we’ll be celebrating the world's best computer graphics from the last 18 months live at Vertex, on 8 March 2019.

You can still vote for your favourite game, favourite film VFX sequence, favourite short form, favourite community artist and more, but be quick! Voting closes 15 November 2018, after which we'll have two nominees per category to give to our judging panel.

Find out more about some of our expert judges for CG Awards 2019 below.

Gleb Alexandrov is an artist, blogger and tutorial maker at Creative Shrimp, the website with tips and tricks for those who want to get better at computer graphics. Gleb has become one of the biggest and well known 3D artists in the open source computer graphics community.

Jodie Azhar is an award-winning game developer and BAFTA Breakthrough Brit. Her career in the games industry has covered a decade – including working at Kuju, Rebellion and Creative Assembly – and she rose to the position of technical art director before starting her own game development studio earlier this year.

Izzy Burton is an artist and director currently working at Blue Zoo Animation. She directed the award-winning short film Via and was named one of Animation Magazine’s Rising Stars of Animation 2018. She graduated from Bournemouth University with a degree in Animation in 2015.

Adam Dewhirst is the modelling and texture supervisor for The Mill NY; he has 14 years experience in film, commercials and TV. He was the lead modeller on Guardians of the Galaxy at Framestore. Notable film work includes The Dark Knight, WWZ, The Golden Compass as well as commercial spots for Cartier, Audi, Lexus and Legoland.

Justin Holt is texture department supervisor at Atomic Fiction in Montreal QC. Currently he is supervising work on The OA, Rim of the World, Top Gun 2, Stranger Things season 3, Bloodshot and Wonder Woman 2.

Carrie Mok is editor of 3D Artist magazine, one of the top publications in the world for CG tutorials, behind-the-scenes access on the tools and technology behind the biggest movies and games, and industry insight. She has been working on the magazine since 2015, interviewing key industry figures in VFX, animation and games from ILM, MPC, Double Negative, Epic Games and more, and bringing the spotlight to the inspiring art and techniques of professional artists.

Rob Redman, editor at 3D World magazine, is a 3D artist and creative director, working across film and TV. When not in the studio he is often found presenting at various industry events, or building guitars.

Glen Southern runs a studio, producing content for TV film and more, plus training for CG artists.

Maarten Verhoeven is a freelance digital sculptor, concept and VFX artist specialising in work for film, commercials, prototypes and toys. Having a background in art, he handles different aspects of production, from concept to sculpting, compositing and colour grading. Today he’s working as a freelance ZBrush artist, contributing his talents worldwide to various companies, publications and projects.

