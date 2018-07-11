The best HP ZBook G4 x2 deals in 2018

Image 1 of 6 HP ZBook x2 image gallery (swipe left on mobile) Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

HP ZBook x2

This wildly powerful mobile workstation rivals the Surface Book 2.

Model: G4 detachable 2-in-1 workstation | Processor: 7th gen Intel Core i7 - 8th gen i7 and i5 | RAM: 8-32GB | Hard drive: 128GB-1TB | Display: 14-inch 4K IPS touchscreen | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro M620 (2GB) | OS: Windows 10 | Ports: 1xUSB 3.0, 2xThunderbolt3, 1xHDMI 1.4, 1x SD card slot, 1x Headphone/mic | Size: Laptop mode - (h)2.03 x (w)36.45 x (d)22.71 cm / Tablet mode - (h)1.45 x (w)36.45 x (d)22.71 cm | Weight: Laptop mode - 2.17kg / Tablet mode - 1.65kg

Workstation-class graphics

A powerhouse for creatives

Excellent Wacom stylus

Maybe a little bulky

The HP ZBook x2 packs workstation-class components into a detachable 2-in-1 laptop/tablet form factor. Aimed squarely at creatives, the portable powerhouse is one of the best options out there if you want to move away from your desktop as your primary tool. Unlike many powerful laptops – even those with a built-in touchscreen like the new HP ZBook Studio x360 – the screen fully detaches here for a tablet experience separate from the keyboard. (Don’t worry though: the keyboard remains connected via Bluetooth so you can keep your shortcuts to hand.)

These 2-in-1 convertible workstations have been designed from the start to appeal to photographers, digital artists, video editors and other creative professionals. So it’ll come as no surprise to see some serious specs under that stylistic design (because not everyone wants their edges rounded off).

Most standard versions come with an Intel Core i7 processor as standard paired with 8-32GB of RAM – that’s double the RAM of Microsoft’s Surface Pro. As far as storage goes, expect an SSD on all versions with 128GB-2 TB available to choose from. Standardised models also come with a Nvidia Quadro M620 2GB GDDR5 dedicated graphics card.

There’s a crisp 14-inch 4K screen on all configurations with anti-glare technology helping you work in a wide range of environments, or you can choose the optional 10-bit one-billion colour HP DreamColor display, which is calibrated to 100% of Adobe RGB. Digital artists will pleased to know the ZBook x2 works wonderfully with the Wacom-designed pen accessory, and there’s an adjustable kickstand for use in tablet mode.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 3-supporting USB-C connectors, a power jack, USB 3.0, HDMI and an SD memory card slot. So you won’t need additional adapters here – unlike if you chose to go down the Apple route nowadays.

HP ZBook x2: price

Unsurprisingly, The HP Book x2 isn’t cheap. You can find the lowest specced version on Amazon for around $2,400/£1,700, while a top-tier model with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia Quadro graphics will set you back a whopping $5,800/£4,500.

Luckily, our price comparison tool is permanently searching the world's biggest retailers for the best deals on creative hardware and software, so you can be sure that the HP ZBook x2 prices you see here are the lowest anywhere. Scroll down for the best HP ZBook x2 deals right now...

