Get paid to design Adobe MAX 2020

This year, Adobe is embracing the differences enforced on the way the world is operating by shaking things up at its conference, Adobe MAX 2020. The new initiative is officially titled CoCreate: MAX, and the clue is in the name – you are being offered the chance to co-design the conference through a paid job that'll show off your design capabilities.

Adobe is commissioning designers and creatives worldwide to provide the designs for the online conference, which will be watched by millions of people around the world. There are opportunities to create stunning designs for Adobe's social media channels, websites and merchandise, plus assets like Zoom backgrounds, posters and even memes. You'll certainly need a top laptop for graphic design to create on.

CoCreate: MAX could be designed by you (Image credit: Adobe/Michelle D'Urbano)

Aimed at people from a range of creative backgrounds, Adobe wants to hear from creatives from four different skillsets to take part in CoCreate: MAX (the below list is taken from the Adobe website). Click on the skills to find out more about what is being asked for.

Graphic Design : Use your graphic design passions for MAX posters, Zoom backgrounds, and just a few PSDs.

Use your graphic design passions for MAX posters, Zoom backgrounds, and just a few PSDs. Illustration : Sketch the artwork that will draw everyone in.

Sketch the artwork that will draw everyone in. Motion Media : Move people at MAX with your video skills.

Move people at MAX with your video skills. Wildcard: Want to make us a playlist? Or maybe some memes? Let’s get creative.

Adobe MAX 2020 is free to attend and is set to go live 20–22 October, and will include talks, celebrity guests, musical performances, working sessions and collaborative art projects. Find out how to register here – if it's anything like last year, you don't want to miss out. This year, it's even easier to get involved from the comfort of your own home as it's all online, and you may even get to see your own creations on display.

