Artist transforms TV shows into incredible vintage comics

There is nothing quite like curling up in front of your all-time favourite TV show on an early winter's night and binging it until you fall asleep on the sofa. But what if we told you that one artist has just taken those comfort shows and made them even cooler?

An artist has reimagined our favourite TV shows as classic comic book characters and old school cartoons and we seriously can't get enough of them. From the Mandalorian to American Horror Story, cihstudios has recreated a range of famous characters to make them look as though they walked straight out of a mid-century comic. These are seriously good, and we now want to see every TV character rendered in a retro comic book style. Want to have a go at illustrating your own comics? Why not check out our comic art step-by-step guide.

Cihstudios shares his amazing retro-style reworks on Instagram, and we (as well as the rest of the internet it seems) love them. The artist has redesigned modern TV cartoons like Rick and Morty, Steven Universe, Disenchantment and the Simpsons. There's also a number of live-action shows that have received a comic-book makeover, like American Horror Story reimagined in the style of Scooby-Doo, and What We Do In The Shadows as a vintage comic.

Cihstudios sells some of their artwork on the likes of RedBubble, and you can even commission them to do a comic-book style portrait of yourself (make sure commissions are open before you message though). We would love to see what each of the CreativeBloq team would look like as retro comic book characters, especially after how funny we found yassifying ourselves last month.

Cihstudios has gathered up over 19K followers, and each post gets a lot of traffic. One user commented on the American Horror Story x Scooby Doo post, "Okay, this is everything," and another said, "This needs to be real". Other users have commented on cihstudios' posts compliments like, "That's mad-genius," and, "These are all fantastic. I wish they all existed," and we feel exactly the same.

We can't wait to see what TV show cihstudios will redesign next, but in the meantime, why not have a go at illustrating your own comic book characters? Check out our roundup of the best Adobe Illustrator tutorials to help get you started. Or if you're looking to start your Illustration career, then make sure you have a look at our roundup of the best Illustrator alternatives.

