Strap in Apple fans, this might be the wildest Mac rumour yet

It's been just over a month since Apple announced the release of its brand new MacBook Pro with its controversial design and fateful new notch. But the Mac series may already be in for a complete update.

Apparently, there are five different types of MacBooks set to be released next year. The rumour states there will be a brand new iMac, iMac Mini, MacBook Air and two new MacBook Pros. The rumoured latest iMac and MacBook Pro will make use of the Apple Silicon system, whereas the new MacBook Air and a new entry-level MacBook Pro will feature the brand new M2 chip. If you are hoping to get your hands on some Apple gear but can't wait for Apple to release some new products, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Apple deals available.

We wonder what the new MacBook Airs will look like (Image credit: Apple)

According to MacRumors, the news of the potential MacBooks came from Bloomberg's 'Power On' newsletter. Not only are the 2022 updates rumoured to introduce the M2 chip, but the MacBook Air might feature a total redesign, possibly with a Touch Bar. The potential for some of these devices to use the M2 chip means that they will feature better graphics and enhance the performance of the device.

One of the rumours that stood out to us was the potential for an entry-level MacBook Pro, especially after there was speculation that the Pro models were going to be discontinued. We can imagine that the entry-level MacBook may be more affordable, which would be great for creatives on a budget.

While some are worried about whether the brand new MacBook Air design will feature the scrapped Touch Bar from the MacBook Pros, we can only think about one thing – the dreaded notch. The 2021 MacBook Pro was the latest notch victim in Apple's catalogue, and we seriously hope that we do not see any more notches being slapped onto a MacBook Air.

We will have to wait and see whether we will be treated to five brand new Mac products in 2022, but in the meantime, we are still trying to get used to the latest MacBook Pro Touch Bar-less update. If you are hoping to treat yourself to a MacBook but aren't sure which model is right for you, then check out our guide to the best MacBook you can buy.

