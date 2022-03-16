This Photoshop hack is an absolute must-know

Adobe Photoshop can be a little complicated sometimes, we know. But there are an infinite number of ways to help you learn the ropes, from online tutorials to one of our personal favourites, hacks. And where is the best place to find Photoshop hacks you ask? Well, apart from right here on Creative Bloq, TikTok.

One Tiktoker has shared a step-by-step video of how to fill out your photos without skewing or stretching your image on Photoshop. This nifty hack will come in handy if you are a content creator and need certain photos to fit particular dimensions. If you haven't got the software yet, then make sure you check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

The trick to this hack is using the content-aware tool that was released back in 2019. As the video shows, to perform this nifty trick all you have to do is simply choose a photo you'd like to edit and import it into photoshop on a document of your desired size. Then select the area you'd like to fill with the Select tool. Once you've made your selection, hit the Edit Menu in the top left corner and then select Content-Aware Fill. You'll then be greeted by the Content-Aware Fill menu, where you use the plus and minus brush to select what part of your image you want to fill the dimensions. All you have to do now is hit the OK button, and then you can watch Adobe work its magic.

I had to have a go at the hack for myself (see below), so I edited a portrait photo of two people dancing into a landscape one. It certainly works and makes for a fast and simple way to edit your pictures, but there are some kinks. If you look really carefully, then you can see some of the photo repeats or turns some of the image blurry. To iron this out, I'd advised going over some areas with the spot healing brush.

Image 1 of 2 Scroll to see the before and after (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

This isn't the first Photoshop hack we've seen go viral on TikTok. Back in January, Photoshop users were treated to a handy one minute TikTok full of three hacks. And we've even been taught how to access Photoshop's banana Easter egg that brightens up the software.

If you're new to Photoshop and hope to learn a bit more about the software, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Photoshop tutorials. Or if you'd like to update your editing set-up, then why not treat yourself to one of the best laptops for Photoshop?

