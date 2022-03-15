I'm not sure what's going on in this cat optical illusion

There aren't a lot of things that get us more excited than a trippy optical illusion that divides the internet. Much like the famous dress that was white/gold or blue/black depending on how you looked at it, this optical illusion is frazzling minds. But what does what you see say about you?

An optical illusion posted on 9Gag has us asking the question, is the cat walking upstairs or downstairs? The illusion looks as though the cat could be walking in both directions, but apparently, whichever direction you see first says a little about your personality. Loving this optical illusion and want to sink your teeth into some more? Check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

Which way is the cat walking? (Image credit: 9Gag)

According to The Minds Journal, the direction in which you see the cat walking says a lot about your personality. If you think the cat is walking upstairs then apparently you are more optimistic, whereas if you see it walking downstairs then you're more pessimistic – no scientific reasoning is provided, so we'll just have to take their word for it. Yep, we're pessimistic – the cat is walking down.

I know what you're thinking, which way is the cat actually walking? Well, despite the fact that the photo has been around since 2015, it seems nobody actually knows which way the cat is heading. However, I'm going to go out on a limb here and say I think it's walking down the stairs just because there is a slight shadow below it as if there was light shining from above the cat. Mystery solved (maybe).

