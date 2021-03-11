Watch out Photoshop, CorelDRAW 2021 just hit Apple's M1 Macs

Digital creatives everywhere pay heed: it's not just Photoshop which is taking advantage of Apple's powerful M1 Macs. Just one day after the first native version of Adobe's app became available for the latest MacBook Pro, Corel has entered the ring with CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021, built to take advantage of the exceptional power and performance of the Apple M1 chip.

Those without a Mac don't need to worry, as CorelDRAW 2021 will be available on PC as ever (although if you are looking to make the switch, you can find all the best Apple deals available on current Macbooks and iMacs.) All versions of the app double down on the collaborative aspects – pretty useful for this era of remote collaboration.

Draw objects or illustrated scenes in perspective with CorelDRAW 2021. (Image credit: Corel)

Any Apple users who aren't so fussed about Adobe - and we're sure there are some of you out there - may be intrigued by the tailoring of CorelDRAW on Mac to Apple's latest M1 chip magic. Built natively for the M1 Mac, workflows and tasks will now be faster than ever all thanks to the power of Apple's latest silicon chips. Menus, windows and views, fields and labels, and buttons meanwhile reflect the latest in macOS Big Sur.

Like Adobe, Corel have heard the call of silicon and hedged their bets on the next level in chip capabilities. This might make more digital creatives wonder whether it's time to upgrade, and as our MacBook Pro 13-inch review confirms, Apple’s first professional laptop to come with the M1 chip is an excellent choice for designers, artists and video editors.



CorelDRAW quickly isolates objects and areas within your images using the new Local Adjustments Mode (Image credit: Corel)

Aside from the M1 upgrade, digital illustrators may be tickled by such new features like perspective possibilities in this latest version of CorelDRAW. Choose from 1, 2, or 3- point perspective, draw or add an existing group of objects on a shared perspective plane, and move and edit objects freely without losing perspective.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2021, which retails for $249/£299 per yearly subscription, also comes with a dashboard-based collaboration hub containing all design files in the cloud, which with a click displays a preview, the number of comments and team members, and allows for instant feedback on your designs. If this sounds like something you and your team need, then it may be worth checking out our guide to the best collaboration tools for designers to make your design work easier, no matter what OS you may be using.

