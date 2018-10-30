Create animations easily with this app

If you think that developing vibrant animated characters is difficult, you'd be right – it usually is. But this CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro makes it simpler than ever before, using a wide range of motion templates to bring any image, logo or prop to life.

You can even use instant facial motion capture from newer iPhones to make animating 2D characters even simpler, and utilise character templates, motion libraries, a powerful 2D bone rig editor and more to develop characters. That lets you create 2D talking characters for videos, web, games, apps and presentations.

Check out CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro for $79 – that's 55 per cent off the regular price.

