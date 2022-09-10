Creative world pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

The world has reacted with shock and sadness to the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Messages have poured in from all corners of the globe, with everyone from artists to world leaders paying tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

Creatives have already begun sharing powerful tributes to Britain's longest reigning monarch. Below you can find some of our favourite examples from illustrators and graphic designers alike, all celebrating the Queen's extraordinary 96-year life.

(Image credit: Eleanor Tomlinson)

Illustrator Eleanor Tomlinson (opens in new tab), whose depiction of the Queen and Paddington Bear (opens in new tab) went viral during the Platinum Jubilee, shared a touching of the Queen reuniting with Prince Philip (above), along with the caption, "There are not the words on this darkest day, one that we all hoped would never come. You have left the biggest and brightest mark on all our lives as you pass on to the next life to join your beloved Prince Philip."

(Image credit: @murphys_sketches on Instagram)

Continuing the theme of reuniting with Prince Philip, Instagram user @murphys_sketches (opens in new tab) shared this poignant drawing. "I am speechless, your work is outstanding. You’ve made us cry," one user commented.

(Image credit: Malika Favre)

Renowned illustrator Malika Favre shared her latest stunning New Yorker cover. "It had been a while since I felt that rush of a last minute New Yorker cover but the late night frenzy was all worth it," she tweeted (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: TIME)

Another striking magazine cover comes courtesy of Time magazine. While most have depicted the Queen resplendent in ceremonial clothing, this is a rather more intimate image. Time explains (opens in new tab) that it is the last photograph taken of the Queen by Cecil Beaton in 1968. The photographer "aimed for the series of portraits to which this one belonged to be stark and clear and bold."

Of course, the Queen has been the subject of artworks for her entire reign, and artists have captured her in a variety of styles over the last 70 years. Below are some of the most notable examples.