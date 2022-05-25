Dell Memorial Day monitor deals are live! Save up to $750 now

Memorial Day monitor deals are here and we've found some great savings from Dell. right now, you can get the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor for half price, reduced from $909.99 to $399.99 at dell.com (opens in new tab), a massive saving of $510. The screen's a real treat for gamers, with the world's fastest refresh rate of 360Hz, NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, 99% sRGB colour coverage and a 1ms GtG Fast IPS response time for clear images free from ghosting and blurring.

Or if you want a bigger screen than the 24.5in offered by the model above, you can get a whopping $750 off the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (opens in new tab), reduced from $1,949.99 to $1,199.99. This screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time in Extreme Mode plus cinema-standard IPS Nano Color technology and support for 95% of DCI-P3 across the screen.

Dell's known for the quality of its screens, and these are among its best gaming options. Hurry though; these Memorial Day Dell monitor deals are scheduled to last only until 2 June. We've found another couple of good ones below. And for more great savings, make sure you see our general guide to the Memorial Sale 2022.

The best Memorial Day Dell monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H: $909.99 $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $510: This is a massive saving on a super-fast 24.5in gaming monitor, now less than half price. The best-ever refresh rate, stunning image clarity and a host of ports make this screen a brilliant choice.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor AW3821DW: $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $750: The 24.5in format above offers a fantastic pixel-per-inch ratio for super-fast gaming, but if you're after an ultrawide screen for an immersive gaming experience, this curved 37.5in screen with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate certification is the absolute business, now with $750 off.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor - S2721QS: $539.99 $329.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $210: If you're looking for a screen for more general use and don't need the rapid refresh rate for gaming, Dell has more than a third off the price of this excellent 4K display, making it fantastic value be it for work or play.

(opens in new tab) Dell 27 Monitor - S2721HS: $349.99 $199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150: And if you're looking for something even more economical and don't need the higher resolution provided by 4K, then you can get this Full HD version of the screen for just $199.99, which is about as cheap as a quality monitor can get.

