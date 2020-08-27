Dell UK flash sale: Grab a cheap laptop and monitor TODAY ONLY

Dell has announced a flash sale on a number of its best laptops and monitors in the UK, shaving hundreds of pounds off their most popular models. But you'll need to hurry as the sale ends tonight!

The best deal we've seen is a whopping £174 off Dell's XPS 13 7390 laptop, shrinking the original price of £1269 to just £1,074. Simply add the FLASH14 code at check out to get your 14% off.

Elsewhere, you can get 26% off this beautiful LED-backlit LCD Dell 24-inch monitor for £143, reduced from £216 – that's a tidy £73.49 saving.

You can find full details below, and for more great offers, head over to Dell's website for more great offers, including up to 35% off a range of Dell laptops and Dell monitors.

Dell UK flash sale – ends tonight!

Dell XPS 13 | 13.3-inch | £1,268.99 | £1,074 at Dell

Save £174: This Dell XPS 13 has a 10th Gen Intel i5 core, 8GB RAM and a stunning 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Display. Excellent performance, wrapped up in a luxurious design. Remember to enter the code FLASH14 in checkout. Offer ends 27 August 2020.



