Design Indaba 2018 headlines with Thomas Heatherwick

Cape Town’s premier creative conference Design Indaba 2018 kicks off on 21 February – and the speaker line up looks fantastic. An annual highlight of the creative calendar, Design Indaba makes for a powerful creative explosion at the intersection of innovation, business, social impact design and artistic expression.

Showcasing the best in design and creativity, the pioneering event features the industry’s most exciting thinkers alongside artists, exhibitions, fashion shows, performances and theatre. So what’s on this year?

British designer Thomas Heatherwick is speaking at Design Indaba this year

As usual, there’s a smorgasbord of heavyweight speakers. Architect Thomas Heatherwick and product designer Tom Dixon sit alongside Atlas creative director Astrid Stavro, Pentagram’s Natasha Jen and UK designer Morag Myerscough, while Cuban visual artist Edel Rodriguez, activist Tomo Kihara, eco fashion designer Aleksandra Gosiewski and social entrepreneur Leroy Mwasaru are also amongst the eclectic speaker lineup.

The three-day conference will be simulcast live to cites around South Africa. Meanwhile, Nightscape – a sensorial wonderland of music, film, performance and art installations – will take place at the Artscape Theatre Centre from 6pm till late on 22 and 23 February.

Highlights will come from African artists as well as conference speakers and a wide-range of local and international creatives.

Here are the key dates for your diary:

Design Indaba Conference and Simulcast : 21-23 February 2018

: 21-23 February 2018 Most Beautiful Object in South Africa exhibition : 21-24 February 2018

: 21-24 February 2018 Emerging Creatives exhibition : 21-24 February 2018

: 21-24 February 2018 Film Festival : 22-24 February 2018

: 22-24 February 2018 Nightscape Music Festival: 22-24 February 2018

If this all sounds fantastically full on, that’s because it is. And we can't wait.

It isn't too late to get a ticket – but if you can't make it to Cape Town this February, fear not. We'll be reporting live from Design Indaba, bringing you the latest news and views from the world's creative elite.

