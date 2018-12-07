Discover hot new design trends with Computer Arts

Predicting the future might seem impossible, but that’s precisely how the design industry’s innovators keep ahead of the curve. The new issue of Computer Arts – on sale now – speaks to these experts to explore the design trends that will dominate in 2019 and beyond. Key areas like illustration, typography and logo design will all undergo significant changes — read more in this month’s issue.

We explore the best self-publishing routes to take

We also look at the hot topic of self-publishing and what it takes to enter the wide world of indie books, magazines and comics. Many designers will have long-thought about going independent to have their work seen, and here we reveal the best routes to success.

The world's top creatives are already predicting where the design industry is heading

Elsewhere in issue 287, we sit down with live experience designer Kate Dawkins to learn more about her innovative work with pixels and projection. FINE art director Verity Kent also discusses why up-and-coming designers should take advantage of mentorship schemes. Meanwhile, Spanish studio Hey disclose how it competes on the global stage, despite being a small team.

