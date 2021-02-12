Disney Plus' current price ends soon! Sign up now to get it cheap

Streaming services have been somewhat of a lifeline this year, and Disney Plus is up there with the best of them. Not just a treasure trove for families, Disney Plus offers tons of grown up content, too – from new TV like The Mandalorian to the entire Marvel catalogue . But all that content comes at a (reasonable) price, and that price is about to change.

From 23 February, anyone new signing up to Disney Plus will see the price increase – by 20 per cent in the UK and 15 per cent in the US. So if you've been planning on joining, it's definitely worth doing it now in order to take advantage of the wealth of content for the current fee of £5.99/$6.99 per month. Included in our list of the best streaming services, Disney's offering is about to get even better, with new Star shows and films about to drop.

US Disney Plus subscription: $6.99/month or $69.99/year

Ends 23 Feb: In the US, Disney+ will see a price increase of $1 a month. It may not seem like much, but it adds up over a year so if you're thinking about joining, do it before 23 February to pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.View Deal

UK Disney Plus subscription: £5.99/month or £59.99/year

Ends 23 Feb: For UK customers, Disney+ is about to get more expensive, by 20 per cent to be exact. New customers need to sign up before 23 February to enjoy the current price of £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year.View Deal

Users will soon be enjoying Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star shows and films, all in one place. After the price hike, all this will cost you £7.99/$7.99 per month, or £79.90/$79.99 for a whole year, so you will be saving more than a few pennies if you sign up now.

Not in the US or UK? See the best Disney Plus prices where you are today.

