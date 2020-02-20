Does Durex’s new logo have a misalignment problem?

Durex has revealed its sexy new-look flat logo, and we think it hits just the right spot with the design coupled with its clever font name ('One Night Sans', in case you missed it). But as soon as we published our excitement over the Durex rebrand, we were alerted to one potential design flaw that could prove to be a major turn off for typography enthusiasts.

Digital creative Helder Cervantes is wondering why the 'd' of the Durex logo is not quite centered, but when we posted about this, many weighed in to (quite rightly) point out that the logo is perfectly optically aligned. Frankly, the whole thing is heating up in a way that we didn't really anticipate (just like the best One Night Sans).

You can see Cervante's original post below. And if you'd like to look at some more well-spaced logos, you can check out our best logos post.

February 19, 2020

Cervantes measured the distance between the top and bottom of the 'd', and what those red lines show did not look good to him. In his diagram, the 'd' looks like it's placed further down than it should be. This detail is probably not something most would notice at first glance, but could potentially be a niggle.

However, the logo is of course, perfectly optically aligned.

😐 It’s optically aligned. Perfect as it is.February 20, 2020

Would such a detail drive designers to choose a different brand? Or is this rebrand going to help turn on typophiles? After all, no one needs a design-induced migraine or a worry about alignment at an inopportune moment.

Does the 'd' render this one a dud for you? (Image credit: Durex)

And while this whole thing (okay, it's not really a thing) is far from a design fail, we'd still be interested to see some more versions or mockups of the new logo, perhaps with the 'd' moved down a little so we can see the difference. Not for long-term keeps, of course, but just for fun. Send us your thoughts on Twitter and Facebook.

