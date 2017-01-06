Earn more with the designer's guide to money!

Increase your freelance rates, negotiate a pay rise and boost your clients’ profits with our ultimate guide to money, in the brand new edition of Computer Arts, issue 262, which hits the newsstand today.

Our special embossed cover (all the more reason to get the print edition) was designed by our very own Jo Gulliver. Check out our behind the scenes video on creating 4,000 raised dots here:

Animade explains its cross-disciplinary offering

Plus! We reveal how four studios increased achieved branding success for their clients, helping them bring in the cash.

Elsewhere, discover how Finnish studio Werklig partnered with the Helsinki City Museum to put emotion at the heart of its new brand identity.

Also inside Computer Arts 262

Surrealist shapes are being used in product and furniture design

Matt Jones shows how to create your very own art toys

Illustrator Ugo Gattoni discusses the immersive power of large-scale art

How to achieve balance between money and happiness

Three designers critique the WeTransfer rebrand

We explore the latest trend for surrealist shapes

The best new design, illustration and motion work from around the world, and much more

Image 1 of 4 Tom Manning explores the importance of discovering your goals Image 2 of 4 Ugo Gattoni on his dreamlike, fantastical worlds Image 3 of 4 Bienal Comunicación's identity for hammock-brand Warimba Image 4 of 4 Matt Jones explains how to create your own resin art toys

