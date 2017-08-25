Engage users with this UI and UX design bootcamp

Having a website or app that provides a service isn't enough. Users want products that are intuitive and easy to use, too. Learn the key to designing engaging website and app user interfaces and experiences with the UI and UX Design Bootcamp. You can get it on sale now for 96% off the full retail price.

The UI and UX Design Bootcamp consists of six courses spanning 207 lessons and more than 29 hours of amazing design training taught by pros. Lessons include how to create and run a successful UX project; rapid prototyping with AngularJS and Ionic to build a data-driven mobile app; and how to design UX and UI for Android Marshmallow.

This bundle is a can't-miss resource for anyone looking to pick up the principles of engaging and interactive web and app design. No matter what you’re building or what platform you're working with, you’ll learn important concepts to help increase your user base and improve the functionality to keep your visitors coming back.

You can get the UI and UX Design Bootcamp on sale right now for just $39 (approx £30). That's a 96% saving off the retail price of $995. You won't find a better offer for a bundle that will improve your website and app design projects, so grab this deal today!

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more. There are even top competitions like the popular iPad Pro Giveaway .