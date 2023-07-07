Delightfully simple face drawing hack goes viral

Learning to draw can be a complicated process, and there are countless tutorials out there to help you tackle everything from objects to animals to the human face. But here's one incredibly simple tip for drawing the latter.

An illustrator has taken to Twitter to share how to make a character look older or younger – all you have to do is adjust the size of the nose. It's remarkably effective – we'd better make a (nose-shaped) space in our how to draw faces tutorial.

To make someone older or younger I basically just change the size of their nose… pic.twitter.com/y3GJfGTExiJuly 4, 2023 See more

Sure, the tip is only really going to work for simple, cartoon style drawings – but seeing these drawings next to one-another with increasing nose sizes, there's no denying the effect of them getting gradually older.

Award-winning children's illustrator and author Jarvis shared the tip on Twitter this week, and it's proving a hit with fellow artists. "Could you just go back in time 30 years and tell me this again, please?" One follower comments, while another adds, "Shrewd trick! I must try it!"

From drawing upside-down to achieving one-point perspective, we've seen plenty of awesome drawing hacks over the last few months. For more general advice, take a look at our roundup of the best tutorials on how to draw.