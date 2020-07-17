Best face masks UK: Are they mandatory, plus where to buy a face mask in the UK

With government guidelines on wearing a face mask in the UK seemingly ever-changing, you might be keen to get yourself some quality face coverings. If so, here you'll find some essential information, and a range of trusted retailers who can provide you with the quality face masks you need.

If none of the designs listed take your fancy, check out our how to make a face mask article, which details four simple ways (two with no sewing required) to make a face mask at home. And if you want a face mask for the little ones in your life, then head over to our guide to where to buy kids' face masks.

Confused about face masks in the UK? You're not alone. Jump to the where and where you should wear a face mask in the UK section.

Where to buy a face mask in the UK

Stylish face masks for kids and adults from Vistaprint

If you're in need of face masks for the whole family, Vistaprint has a brilliant selection. Replaceable Filter System, there's a selection of fun and patterned designs for both kids and adults, starting from £13.

3 Adidas face masks for just £12.95

If you're on a bit of a budget, you'll be hard pushed to find a better deal than these quality Adidas face masks. Three in a pack, theses 40% recycled material designs work out at less than £4.50 a mask, with £2 from every pack being donated to charity.

Animal kids' face masks for £12 from Wild Things

If you want your kids to wear a face mask without any drama, you should definitely check out these incredible animal designs from Wild Things over on Not On The High Street. Choose from a shark, cat, rabbit, tiger, dog and let's not forget the rainbow lion. All made from 100% cotton and suitable for children over the age of 3.

Stylish patterned face masks for £15.99 at Prezzybox

If you're looking for a standout face mask design, look no further than Prezzybox. The great selection of animal, nature and patterned prints come complete with two filters. View Deal

Fashionable face mask designs just £12 for two at ASOS

If you're looking for fashionable and affordable designs, head over to ASOS. You'll find animal print patterns as well as camouflage, baroque and slogan prints. And at just £12 for two, they're a bargain to boot!

Buy handmade face masks in the UK from Etsy

This range of face masks is great if you want something bespoke. There are loads of handmade options available on Etsy's UK store, plus a range of filtered face masks. Be sure to check the reviews before purchasing.

HYPE: 3 face masks for £24.99 – all profits plus 1 mask per sale go to the NHS

With this deal from HYPE, you can support keyworkers and NHS staff as well as keeping yourself covered in style. Not only do 100% of the profits go to the NHS, but for every sale, HYPE will donate a mask to the NHS, a care home or a keyworker.



Washable face masks available from eBay

While we can't vouch for the quality of every face mask on eBay (and a search for 'face masks' brings up a ton of creams – add the word 'washable' to narrow it down), there are lots of cloth masks available (pictured face mask from esmeonplumisland for £4.99).



Buy bargain face masks from Wowcher: 4 for £4.99

Wowcher has a range of deals, and there are plenty of different types of face masks available. If you want a cheap, bulk order of face masks, you can get 10 disposable face masks for £3.99, and 100 for just £25.99.



Buy Buff face coverings from Go Outdoors

Buff's face coverings are slightly different, with their tubular design allowing them to double as a scarf (or even a beanie) when not being used to cover the face. The great thing about these is that you can also use them for hiking or cycling. Perfect for those who'd prefer a slightly less clinical look.



Buy Buff face coverings from £14 from Cotswold Outdoor

You can also find Buff face coverings at Cotswold Outdoor, including the slightly more luxury Merino Wool Buff Patterned (pictured) – which is designed to keep you warm in cool weather, and cool in warm weather.

When and where should you wear a face mask in the UK?

Guidance on wearing a face mask in the UK up to this point has been somewhat unclear. With different regulations to many other countries, where and when UK residents should be wearing face masks seems to change on a daily basis. With that in mind, here is what we know as of 16 July 2020.

On 15 June 2020, wearing a face mask in the UK on public transport became mandatory, with anyone not doing so liable to a fine or refusal to board. Aside from public transport, UK government guidelines for face masks state that you must wear a face mask when in a hospital, and in enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn't possible. GP surgeries across the country have also now said face masks must be worn to appointment, however none of the above has yet been made a legal requirement.

On the 14 July, the Evening Standard reported Health Secretary Matt Hancock is later today set to announce that wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets is to be made mandatory in England. This move will come into force on July 24, with anyone failing to comply facing a fine of up to £100.