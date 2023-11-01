Adobe and Figma finally reveal what their partnership might look like

The announcement of Adobe’s acquisition of web design platform Figma made waves among the design community lsat year, with some designers concerned at how the platform might be transformed. Both companies have remained pretty tight-lipped so far, perhaps thanks to ongoing regulatory reviews into the acquisition – but they've just shared a glimpse at what the partnership could look like.

In a new video titled "Storyboarding the future of design and creativity', Adobe and Figma share the results of a recent 'jam', in which they brainstormed ways in which their products could work together. And yep, they include incorporating Adobe's generative AI model Firefly into Figma. (For the full lowdown on the web design software, check out our Figma review.)

The tools envisioned include using Firefly to generate storyboard images, and the ability to share wireframe prototypes between Figma and Adobe Illustrator (with shared access to Adobe fonts).

"Since announcing the acquisition over a year ago now, we’ve talked a lot about what the future could look like, but we haven’t shown it," Figma's CPO Yuhki Yamashita told Creative Bloq. "So, we came together with Scott Belsky and the Adobe team to imagine, what if ..."

This isn't the first time Figma has discussed the possibilities of AI within its web design platform. Earlier this year at Figma's Config conference in San Francisco, we spoke to Figma's VP of Product Design Noah Levin about how the aquisition of AI software Diagram might impact the company.