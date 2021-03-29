These chilling Scooby-Doo clips are terrifying TikTok

It's fair to say that 2002's Scooby-Doo film wasn't exactly a critical darling. The "live action/computer animated supernatural adventure comedy mystery film" (thanks, Wikipedia) was panned on its release, and the 2004 sequel didn't fare much better. But having seen this nightmarish glimpse of the films without CGI, we'll take them as they are, thank you very much.

Currently going viral on TikTok is a behind-the-scenes clip revealing how Scooby-Doo was actually filmed. Instead of a a cute, brown dog, we're instead looking at a terrifying figure in a bright green mask and a dress, marching around and licking people's faces. Of course, green screen is one of the most familiar VFX tools – but that doesn't make the vision (below) any less nightmarish.

As well as Scooby-Doo, TikTok user filmlersokagi has shared similar footage revealing the making of several other films from the noughties, including I, Robot (below) and the Chronicles of Narnia. But while these are certainly bizarre, they're not quite as scary Scooby-Doo's green-masked... thing.

Indeed, it seems the haunting – nay, harrowing – footage has cropped up a few times online. Before this month's renaissance on TikTok, the Scooby-Doo clip attracted over 200,000 views on Twitter as one user (below) suggested pre-CGI Scooby as a Halloween costume back in October.

going as pre-cgi scooby doo for halloween. couture! pic.twitter.com/1woe2n4v5ROctober 16, 2020 See more

And as the replies to that particular tweet prove, we're not alone in shuddering at the footage. “I lost my childhood," one user replies, while another adds, "I could have gone my whole life without knowing the truth."

But when it comes to new viral trends and sensations, it seems TikTok is the place to be in 2021. From Apple's hugely popular AirPods challenge to that colour personality test, we've seen all manner of weird and wonderful things go big on the platform in the last few months. But none have been quite as terrifying as the green-masked person in a dress.

