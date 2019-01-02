Google launches free drawing app

Ever since Google rolled out stylus support for Chrome OS, users have been clamouring for a native drawing app to emerge. Over the festive period this wish was granted in the shape of Chrome Canvas, a simple pressure-sensitive web app that doesn't lag and saves work across devices.

Unearthed over the holidays by tech blog Chrome Unboxed, Chrome Canvas appears to be a no frills, Ink-powered drawing tool. Perfectly suited to note-taking and basic sketching functions, Chrome Canvas comes equipped with four drawing tools and an eraser to make light work of jotting memos and doodling ideas.

Like with many of the best drawing apps for iPad, users get to take their pick of a pencil, inkpen, marker and chalk tools, while colours can be selected by their hex codes. Chrome Canvas' pressure sensitivity capabilities can only really be seen with the pencil and chalk tools, but they should demonstrate the potential of browser-delivered creative apps to the likes of Adobe.

Users can choose from four different drawing tools and pick colour by Hex codes

Of course, drawing apps for Chromebooks are nothing new. Take Squid, for example, which has been leading the pack up to this point. And while Squid still has the edge on Chrome Canvas when it comes to latency, Google's own drawing app is able to stay synced and updated across devices, letting you work from any Google OS device once you're logged in.

Google hasn't made a song and dance about Chrome Canvas just yet, so we're expecting a proper push over the next few weeks. But for now, if you want to install the app and experiment with some digital doodle art, all you have to do is click here to get started.

