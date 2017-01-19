Gotham-inspired font bursts into animated life

Hoefler and Co's Gotham is a great no-nonsense font; solid, dependable and friendly, and suitable for all manner of applications. But if you've shied away from it in the past on the grounds that it's not quite animated enough, do we have a treat in store for you!

Gotham Pro Animated is just what you've been waiting for, a delightful animated adaptation of the popular font. Students at the Motion Design School in the Ukraine have been working on it as the final challenge in their coursework, and the results are absolutely stunning.

Yaroslav Kononov's students at the Motion Design School were given four letters each to animate, working in After Effects to create animations inspired by each letterform.

Motion Design School students animated four letters each

Each character morphs from the original letter into a character and back again, and despite being worked on by a variety of students, the entire set manages to maintain a pleasing degree of stylistic similarity.

The free animated font comes complete with colour controls

Gotham Pro Animated consists of 48 characters and is free to download. It features both Latin and Cyrillic character sets, and you can rest assured that it won't clash with your palette; each letter has its own colour controls so that you can customise the final look.

Find out more here.