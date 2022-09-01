Snap up the newest iPad at its lowest price ever

Apple's 2021 iPad has just dropped to its lowest price yet. Already a cheap and cheerful option, the newest deal on the block knocks a very-nice-indeed $50 off the retail price. This brings it down from $329 to just $279 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab). For that, you get the 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB memory in either space grey or silver, but if you need more storage, there's also $50 off the 256GB, too.

This model is brilliant if you need a lot of storage, and it comes with Apple's TrueTone tech, so the screen image adjusts to the ambient lighting wherever you are. It also has an upgraded camera with Center Stage features (first seen in 2020). In our iPad generations list, we deem this an excellent tablet for general use (find out more in our Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) review). Want some apps to use with it? Try our pick of the best drawing apps for iPad.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $329 $279 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

