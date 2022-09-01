Snap up the newest iPad at its lowest price ever

The 2021 iPad (9th gen) drops to $279.

Apple's 2021 iPad has just dropped to its lowest price yet. Already a cheap and cheerful option, the newest deal on the block knocks a very-nice-indeed $50 off the retail price. This brings it down from $329 to just $279 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab). For that, you get the 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB memory in either space grey or silver, but if you need more storage, there's also $50 off the 256GB, too. 

This model is brilliant if you need a lot of storage, and it comes with Apple's TrueTone tech, so the screen image adjusts to the ambient lighting wherever you are. It also has an upgraded camera with Center Stage features (first seen in 2020). In our iPad generations list, we deem this an excellent tablet for general use (find out more in our Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) review). Want some apps to use with it? Try our pick of the best drawing apps for iPad.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $329 $279 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $50: Already a cheap option, this is the lowest price seen on this iPad. With a bunch of great features, including excellent storage, it's a brilliant iPad for general use. If this one isn't big enough, there's also $50 off the larger 256GB version, bringing it down to $429.99.

Not in the US? Find the best iPad deals where you are right now below. Or if this isn't quite what you want, check out our list of the best iPad deals around right now, and our best iPad stylus guide, too.

